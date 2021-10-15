How to recruit in GTA San Andreas

The ability to recruit allies is very useful in GTA San Andreas, especially in combat situations.

GTA San Andreas places a heavy focus on gang conflicts. Los Santos is the hunting ground between three major factions: Grove Street Families (GSF), Ballas, and Vagos. With the exception of a specific glitch, gang warfare only happens in Los Santos. The main protagonist CJ is a member of the GSF.

If a player has enough respect, they can start recruiting gang members. They can provide some good backup if one gets into trouble. Newer players should learn the basics of how recruitment works.

GTA San Andreas: A step-by-step guide on how to recruit

Every player should know how to recruit. Otherwise, they have to deal with a numbers game as most gang wars have several enemy waves. Backup would be very beneficial. Here's how recruitment works for GTA San Andreas.

Basic controls

Players need to walk right up to a GSF member. They should now use the lock-on aiming feature. Here are the basic controls on how to recruit members:

Playstation : Up on the D-Pad

: Up on the D-Pad Xbox : Up on the D-Pad

: Up on the D-Pad PC: Hold RMB and press the G key

GSF members will now follow the player around and only stop if they are left behind. They will attack any hostile enemies, such as criminals and cops. Respect is also what determines the recruitment amount.

Earn respect to recruit more gang members

GTA San Andreas uses the respect system from previous games. The more respect a player has, the more gang members they can recruit. They can gain up to seven members at a time. It looks like this:

>1% = two gang members

>10% = three gang members

>20% = four gang members

>40% = five gang members

>60% = six gang members

>80% = seven gang members

There are several ways to earn respect in GTA San Andreas. Players can steal territories or take out dealers and rival gangs. However, they will lose respect when territories are lost. Their respect also decreases if they lose members of the Grove Street Families.

Gain the upper hand in gang wars

After a player learns how to recruit, they can give themselves some backup. GSF will prove useful in combat situations. Their main purpose is to distract the enemies while taking potshots. They can draw fire away from the player, which can save them some health.

Consider getting all 100 spray tags in Los Santos

GSF members tend to carry simple pistols and TEC 9's. These are relatively weak guns, especially at later points in the game. However, GTA San Andreas players can upgrade these weapons. All they have to do is spray all 100 gang tags in Los Santos. This also earns them respect.

Also Read

From here on out, GSF members will carry more powerful weapons. These include knives, a Desert Eagle, and SMGs.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul