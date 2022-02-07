GTA Online background update patches car duplication glitch, adds new car to Prize Ride list

Aside from the weekly update, Rockstar Games has fixed a few things via a background update in GTA Online. The silent patch released today primarily fixes the GC2F (Give Cars 2 Friends) car duplication glitch.

Rockstar has also added the Albany Roosevelt to the list of available Prize Rides. According to an insider source, the vehicle is most likely set for the Valentine's event that is expected to arrive this week.

GTA Online background update on 7th February 2022: GC2F workaround patched, Roosevelt added as Prize Ride vehicle

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Patched GC2F dupe glitch

- Roosevelt added to the Prize Ride list (Likely this Thursday prize ride for the Valentines event)

GTA Online received a background update today ahead of the weekly update that is due to arrive on February 10. As with most background updates, Rockstar has merely patched out a glitch that players often exploited to profit in-game. This time, it was a car duplication glitch called Give Cars 2 Friends (GC2F) that has been fixed.

This isn't a new exploit, nor is it one that Rockstar hasn't patched before. However, with every patch comes a new workaround to reproduce the bug. As a result, Rockstar has to resort to fixing the glitch from time to time. This is often done through background updates as the exploit creeps into GTA Online after major DLCs or even weekly updates.

Another new addition to the game that was made with today's update was the addition of a new car to the Prize Ride list. The new Prize Ride is the Albany Roosevelt, a vintage limousine that was originally added as part of the Valentine's Day Massacre Special update in 2014. Rockstar is expected to come up with a 'Valentine's Day Special Week' starting with this Thursday's weekly update.

Fans haven't been happy at this addition, as their tweets have shown:

Dredgen³ Sparky @SparkyVEVO @Pezzer19141906

They haven't added a new valentines car for valentines day since...Roosevelt Valor came out in 2016???



Rockstar could instead put something like a cabrio in there with a hearts livery @TezFunz2 What else do you expect them to put in there?They haven't added a new valentines car for valentines day since...Roosevelt Valor came out in 2016???Rockstar could instead put something like a cabrio in there with a hearts livery @Pezzer19141906 @TezFunz2 What else do you expect them to put in there?They haven't added a new valentines car for valentines day since...Roosevelt Valor came out in 2016???Rockstar could instead put something like a cabrio in there with a hearts livery

Meanwhile, Rockstar has often been criticized for focusing on exploits like GC2F instead of serious bugs that make the game unplayable. According to many fans, this is because car duplication glitches affect the in-game economy. This in turn makes Shark Card purchases unnecessary for players who benefit from the exploits.

SkullsNRoses @Shaneniganz2 @TezFunz2 Patching GC2F yet godmode is rampant @TezFunz2 Patching GC2F yet godmode is rampant

Fans have often complained about the frequent hackers who use God mode exploits to cheat in PvP. In fact, many players have left the game due to the large number of hackers and griefers in the servers. It remains to be seen when or if Rockstar Games will tackle these issues.

