GTA Online's new background update fixes random apartment teleportation glitch

GTA Online has received a background update from Rockstar that fixes two major bugs. One of these was the random apartment teleportation glitch that occurred when players accepted Lester's Heist invite. The other is a fix for the well-known MOC (Mobile Operations Center) GC2F (give cars to friends) bug.

Both of these glitches are recurring in GTA Online and have been "fixed" several times before. However, some workarounds seem to have seeped out after each update, which players have discovered and exploited. One of the workarounds for the MOC GC2F glitch was just patched last week.

GTA Online: New background update fixes the apartment teleportation glitch, but hacking remains a major issue

- Ensuring you don't teleport to an invalid apartment upon accepting Lester Heist Invite.

- Patched MOC GC2F glitch workaround.

Reliable GTA informant @TezFunz2 has revealed that Rockstar had rolled out a background update yesterday. These are bug-fixing updates that do not introduce any new content to the game and merely focus on fixing existing bugs. As such, they are never announced to the public and are launched before or after the usual weekly updates.

Apparently, the apartment teleportation glitch caused players to teleport to a random empty apartment instead of their own when using Lester's Heist invite feature. However, GTA Online players have found out that the issue still persists when using the invite feature for Doomsday Heist.

However, players have been complaining that the patch still hasn't prevented hackers from using God mode in sessions. Hacking is a major and persistent issue for GTA Online on PC, and PC players are extremely cross about it. No amount of fixes or updates seem to deter hackers from using new exploits in the game.

Hackers use God mode and disrupt gameplay in GTA Online (Image via Twitter)

Background updates can't keep up with the workarounds that seem to pop up after each fix. The same is the case for this update, as players have pointed out that Rockstar hasn't managed to patch the latest workaround. Rockstar is also expected to release the weekly update for GTA Online today.

Edited by Sabine Algur