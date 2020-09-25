GTA Online: What does a Mobile Operations Center do?

The Pegasus Mobile Operations Center or the MOC is essentially a utility vehicle that can act as a base of operations for the player in GTA Online. However, the vehicle is much more than just an imposing utility truck that is kitted out with weaponry.

The Mobile Operations Center can be bought for $2,790,000 or $1,225,000 (Trade Price) from Warstock Cache and Carry. However, the player must own a Bunker before they can purchase the MOC.

An MOC is an addition to the Gunrunning business that adds more missions and allows for the player to customize weaponized vehicles and more.

Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online: All you need to know

The description of the Mobile Operations Center in the Rockstar Newswire reads:

"For heavy-duty tactical operations on the move, arms dealers can invest in a Mobile Operations Center (MOC), the kind of powerful support usually enjoyed only by trained assassins or rogue nuclear states. Storable in your Bunker, this drivable command center’s modular construction allows for tailored combinations of vehicle workshop, weapons workshop, luxury living quarters, and command center ..."

The MOC gets added to the player's Interaction Menu in GTA Online, and players can use a number of functions from the Interaction Menu such as:

Request Mobile Operations Center

Get the mechanic to deliver the MOC (to the nearest point*).

Return to Storage

Returns the MOC to the Bunker.

Request Personal Vehicle

Get the mechanic to deliver the personal vehicle currently stored inside the MOC if the trailer is equipped with a Vehicle Storage Bay.

Restrict player access to the Cab.

Empty Cab

Eject other players from the Cab.

Empty Trailer

Eject other players from the trailer.

Set the radio station to be played in the trailer.

MOC Missions in GTA Online

Inside of the MOC, players can access the console to launch missions in GTA Online, that helps unlock discounted prices for weaponized vehicles in Warstock Cache and Carry.

There are a total of 8 Missions in the MOC, namely:

Severe Weather Patterns

Half-track Bully

Exit Strategy

Offshore Assets

Cover Blown

Mole Hunt

Data Breach

Work Dispute

Weaponized Vehicle Workshop

There is a workshop that can be added to the MOC in GTA Online dedicated to customizing vehicles operated by the Weapon Mechanic.

The workshop is restricted to weaponized vehicles which, aside from the basic options (armor, respray, performance upgrades), feature custom options mainly available via Research, which can include liveries, armor plating, and weapons.