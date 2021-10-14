GTA Online background update (October 13): New prize ride vehicles, podium cars and more revealed

It appears that GTA Online received a background update yesterday. The update had many players wondering what was added, fixed and removed from GTA Online.

We now have confirmation on what the update brought to GTA Online, from Twitter user Tez2. Fairly well-known in the GTA community, Tez2 is a reliable source for everything Rockstar-related, so these patch notes are verified.

Everything in the new GTA Online background update

1) Fixed MOC GC2F

In GTA Online, the Mobile Operations Center has been crucial to some major exploits. However, in the new update, Rockstar Games has addressed the duplicate glitch and patched it.

Players are no longer able to duplicate cars using the Mobile Operations Center and gift them to their friends.

Since Rockstar has not fixed major issues that plague the game, like cheaters using 'God Mode', fans called out the developer for going after issues that don't make any money.

Gaming4Pride @Gaming4_Pride @DubbzHdd @TezFunz2 cuz it doesnt cost Money to R*. It just ruins fun and R* doesnt care about that @DubbzHdd @TezFunz2 cuz it doesnt cost Money to R*. It just ruins fun and R* doesnt care about that

2) Two new vehicles have been added to the prize list

Sultan RS classic (image via gtafandom.com)

Karin Sultan RS Classic and Cypher have been added to the prize list of the prize ride challenges.

The Sultan RS Classic is is a 2-door sports sedan that was added in the Los Santos Tuners update of GTA Online, and can be purchased in GTA Online from Benny's Original Motor Works for $795,000.

The Cypher is a sports car that was also introduced as part of the continuation of the Los Santos Tuners update. Fans can purchase the Cypher in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,550,000.

3) Four new cars added to the podium car list

Zorrusso (image via gtafandom.com)

Four new cars have been added to the podium car list: Zorrusso, Visione, Casco and Neon. All the four cars can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Also Read

The Peggassi Zorruso can be purchased for a price of $1,925,000 whereas the Grotti Visione is more expensive with a price tag of $2,250,000.

Casco, on the other hand is on the cheaper side, going for $904,400 on Legendary Motorsport, with the Pfister Neon being available for purchase at a price of $1,500,000.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan