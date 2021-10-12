When is GTA Online shutting down on PS3 and Xbox 360?

GTA Online was released back in 2013, and it's been eight years since players have been enjoying the game. The game was initially released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 and was later ported to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. There are still millions of players playing GTA Online across platforms. Rockstar recently announced that they would be shutting down servers for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar stated that they would stop supporting GTA Online and shut down the servers for the last-gen consoles on December 16, 2021. If players playing on Last Gen consoles want to continue playing GTA Online, they will need to upgrade their platform and buy the game again.

GTA Online is going to be shutting down on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Rockstar Games will be releasing GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for next-gen Consoles sometime in March 2022.

This is the first time that a GTA title has been panned across three generations of consoles. Rockstar Games has decided to put the game to an end for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Rockstar has a few ambitious projects coming soon, and although the community seems a little pulled back, they are trying their best to make GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced worth buying on the next-gen consoles.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuner was the last major update that players on the PS3 and Xbox 360 received, and no more new content will be available for these players. Players can still play the offline story mode on these consoles, but they cannot play multiplayer online.

December 16, 2022, will be the last day players can play with their online protagonist, after which all their online data will be wiped. For players who play GTA 5 story mode, the progress in the offline mode will remain as is, and players can continue to play the game on last-gen consoles for as long as they like.

With newer games and updates released by Rockstar, it makes sense to discontinue the game on the older consoles to assign their resources to work on newer games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar