GTA Online’s Nightclub and MC Businesses have been buffed on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Several GTA Online players have reported that their Nightclubs and MC Businesses are rewarding them with higher payouts. However, the game's patch notes reveal no information on the same.

Players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have been reporting higher payouts over the past few days. The Expanded & Enhanced Edition of GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S made both businesses profitable. Part of the reason was that they were both options for Career Builder, and there was little financial incentive to choose them over Executives or Gunrunners.

GTA Online Nightclubs and MC Businesses have had their payouts buffed on all platforms

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Incomplete changes

- Motion Blur Strength as a setting



- E&E DLC pack added to PC, but the files remain empty



- New UI for Hiding Jobs/Events as Map Blips Options



- Increased payouts for MC Businesses & Nightclub on all platforms

According to Tez2, all platforms have recently received increased payouts for MC Businesses and Nightclubs. However, Rockstar Games' recent patch notes do not reference either business. Still, other players have reported higher earnings that were not possible only a few days ago.

A prime example of that would be the Tweet shown below. In it, one can see a person claiming that their stock is worth far more than it would have been before the unexpected patch.

Demy @Demysted1234 The value of my nightclub stock has gone up with the patch from this morning on PC. Very interesting The value of my nightclub stock has gone up with the patch from this morning on PC. Very interesting https://t.co/daWSFQOXzT

PC players play the last-gen version of GTA Online, meaning that they never recieved the E&E buffs, which included a 35% bonus on the following:

South American Imports ( $200,000 -> $270,000 )

) Pharmaceutical Research ( $170,000 -> $229,500 )

) Organic Produce ( $120,000 -> $162,000 )

) Printing and Copying ( $60,000 -> $81,000 )

) Cash Creation ($140,000 -> $189,000)

The above numbers are the maximum value for each category affected by these buffs. For reference, the values per crate are as follows:

South American Imports ( $20,000 -> $27,000 )

) Pharmaceutical Research ( $8,500 -> $11,475 )

) Organic Produce ( $1,500 -> $2,025 )

) Printing and Copying ( $1,000 -> $1,350 )

) Cash Creation ($3,500 -> $4,725)

This affects the payouts for both Nightclubs and MC Businesses. Anybody interested in getting them will now be making noticeably more money than they would have beforehand. For example, GTA Online players can now get an extra $241,500 per maximum inventory in their Nightclub.

PC changes

Nightclubs and MC Businesses being buffed are not the only changes worth talking about in GTA Online. The PC version also got some dummy files added, indicating a possible E&E patch soon. Currently, PC players do not have access to content exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

However, that is subject to change in the future. Rockstar Games has not announced any possible release dates for this update, and there have been no leaks leading to any speculated dates.

The data here does not reveal anything too exciting on its own. Ergo, there will likely be no new content anytime soon. However, since there has been no official news from Rockstar Games, nothing can be said with utmost certainty.

Edited by Saman