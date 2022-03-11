Why a modded GTA 5 on PC looks better than the Expanded and Enhanced Edition

GTA 5 is all decked up for a relaunch on March 15. This new version will be an upgrade for console players as they migrate to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). The newer version was first called Expanded and Enhanced, and this was later changed to just Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition.

The upcoming version boasts 4K resolution, Ray Tracing, 60 FPS, increased draw distance, improved textures, etc. Graphical upgrades on the console can only be accessed if the devs give out an upgrade. However, on PC, the hyper-active modding community delivers amazing stuff to gamers every day.

This article talks about why the Expanded and Enhanced version will never hold up against a modded version of the game on PC.

Why a modded GTA 5 is better on PC vs Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Modding is only possible on PC and console gamers do not get to experience this. Modding does have a huge community in GTA 5. These mods sometimes have QOL improvements, graphics upgrades, realism mods, etc.

Expanded and Enhanced on the PS5 and Xbox Series X says it can operate at 30 fps with a native 4K resolution and Ray Tracing. This is huge for console games as the upgrade is massive from 1080p. Some of the other graphics modes on the upcoming version also pump out 60 fps with Ray Tracing and an upscaled 4K resolution.

Coming over to the PC space, the game can be modded to no end. Talking about graphical upgrades, there are many. The video showcased above is a beta test for a Grand Theft Auto 5 mod from way back in 2015. Watching a few seconds of the video will make the capabilities of a modded game on PC apparent. Things like increased population variety, density, better light scattering, etc., are all featured.

This is the trailer for one of the best graphical mods for GTA 5. This is Natural Vision Evolved. The game is almost a decade old and age is starting to show. This mod makes it feel like a brand new game. The console version can never achieve this because they have to stick with what the devs give them.

Expanded and Enhanced does not feature Volumetric Clouds, nothing can be done to add that. RDR 2 had them and a game coming out after that should definitely have them. However, for PC gamers, it's as simple as installing a mod.

Talking about framerates, PC users can push their systems based on the available hardware. Selective hardware upgrades are also possible. Expanded and Enhanced 'says' it will give 60 FPS but nothing more. Mods on PC give gamers the freedom to customize the game as they wish, something that is not yet possible on a console.

