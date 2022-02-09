5 of the best graphics mods for GTA 5 (February 2022)

Few games enjoy the benefits of an active modding community like Grand Theft Auto 5. When it comes to mods, GTA 5 has a whole host of them. There are various types of mods to satisfy every need, be it quality of life, realism, graphics, or cheats.

Experienced mod users combine various mods for the best results, but players new to modding generally stick to graphics mods, and that's what this article will talk about. Visually, the game did not need much help when it was released. However, over time, gamers wanted more, and modders came to the rescue.

Top 5 GTA 5 Graphics mods ranked

#5 "Cinematic" ReShade Preset Library for QuantV 3.0

This is a fun mod for gamers who use the Quant 3.0 mod [Image via gta5-mods]

A modder named Firaga came up with this amazing visually transformative reshade mod for Quant 3.0 users. The reshade applies high-resolution textures and a cinematic filter for the game. It adds telltale grains and bloom to the picture, and is a fun mod for people looking to see the game in a different light.

#4 INSANE Reshade Preset For Quant V

This reshade for Quant V users brings in a lot of realism [Image via gta5-mods]

As the name suggests, the Insane Reshade Preset for Quant V is another reshade for Quant V users. It was created by modder 5ANI FF and is one of the latest additions to the mod page. High-resolution textures, better draw distance and water representation are the salient features of this mod.

#3 Sike's Vibrant Reshade 1.0

Many fans of the Grand Theft Auto series, especially those who got into the game years after its original release, feel the game looks a bit washed out. To address those concerns, this mod by sike1981 brings colors back to Los Santos. The above video provides a perfect visual explanation of how much the mod impacts the original look of the game.

#2 Dope ReShade Preset 1.01

This mod unlocks the true potential of high end GPUs [Image via gta5-mods]

Modder Jentlemem has created a preset for the game which really livens things up. It is a perfect balance between realistic and beautiful graphics. The textures on this reshade are on point and do not miss a spot. Water effects are also taken to the next level.

#1 Visual V

The Visual V mod by _CP_ & robi29 is something that every player needs to try. It completely turns everything visual in the game on its head. The colors are represented with just the right amount of vibrance and the game doesn't look bland all the time. Weather effects and visuals have also been worked on in this mod.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee