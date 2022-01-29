8K Ultra Realistic Graphics Mod looks amazing on GTA 5

Digital Dreams released a video update to the 8K Ultra Realistic Graphics mod for GTA 5, and it looks better than before.

Naturally, it looks substantially better than the base game with the frame rate being fairly decent. From what players can see in the video, it's easily one of the best graphics mods currently in the scene.

Unfortunately, the necessary downloads are locked behind paywalls. Should readers care to check out their Patreons, here are the links related to this graphics mod:

The new 8K Ultra Realistic Graphics mod for GTA 5 looks stunningly beautiful

This video was released on January 25, 2022, and showcases the most recent developments with the 8K GTA 5 Ultra Realistic Graphics Mod by Digital Dreams. While video thumbnails can often be misleading, this video seems to be the real deal.

With a duration of nine minutes and 35 seconds and available at up to 4320p60 (8K resolution), Digital Dreams drives around several parts of GTA 5's map at different times in the day with the mod enabled, allowing viewers to see the various changes.

Screenshots of this amazing GTA 5 graphics mod

It's dark, but realistic (Image via Digital Dreams)

One of the best parts about Ray tracing is that it makes any game's lighting look realistic. Fortunately, this mod includes it and helps make the game feel far more immersive (for those that appreciate realism). In this example, one can see how terrifyingly dark the streets of Los Santos can be when there aren't many sources of light around.

The juxtaposition between the few light sources near the center of the screen and the overwhelming darkness around it is quite a pleasing sight. This screenshot (along with the upcoming ones) all come from the YouTube video shown at the beginning of this article. Hence, players are recommended to watch it after to better appreciate this detailed mod's features.

Another impressive screenshot showing a daytime drive (Image via Digital Dreams)

Another aspect of the video's title references "Photorealistic Vegetation," with the screenshot proving to be a great example of this. While GTA 5 already has quite impressive flora for players to see, this video shows how a few small improvements can make it even more visually appealing.

Aside from the vegetation, the sides of the road look authentic, fortunately not flooded with water puddles in an attempt to look more realistic.

Cyberpunk vibes (Image via Digital Dreams)

Artificial lighting also looks terrific in the video, with a few viewers comparing its thumbnail to that of Cyberpunk 2077 (but in a good way). Though the screenshot above is a few moments after what is shown in the thumbnail, it still looks ultra-realistic with the bright colors quite vibrant and prominent.

Driving at night looks good too (Image via Digital Dreams)

With this particular graphics mod enabled, nighttime isn't always pitch black in GTA 5. The picture above clearly shows that the player can still rely on street lights to drive safely without feeling overwhelmed by darkness.

A shot at sunset (Image via Digital Dreams)

The final screenshot worth discussing is when Digital Dreams walked around at the beach. The waves crashing against the sand look sublime and the textures for the sand are clearly top-notch. A minor issue here is that random NPCs nearby are of noticeably lower-quality when seen alongside this beautiful environment. All in all, this mod is certainly quite a sight to behold.

