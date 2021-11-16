5 best GTA 5 mods for enhanced graphics and visuals (2021)

Despite being almost a decade old, GTA 5 is still being played by millions of gamers. Some are engaged in GTA Online, which has a large player base and gets continual updates, while others use mods for the single-player game.

There are countless mods for the game, thanks to a highly active modding community. Mods can change almost everything, from game mechanics to new game modes like GTA RP.

GTA 5 mods: Five best options in 2021

5) GTX-V Graphics

GTX-V Graphics is a relatively new mod quickly gaining popularity. This mod is comparable to some higher-end paid ENB mods, such as NaturalVision. It appears to have screen-space ray-tracing as well, though this cannot be confirmed.

The GTX in GTX-V refers to the Nvidia GTX series of graphics cards. The same modder has also released RTX-V, a higher quality paid mod that can be found on his Patreon page.

4) GTA Realism

GTA Realism is more than simply a visual improvement mod. This comprehensive bundle strives to improve every area of gameplay, from aesthetic improvements to AI ability.

This mod's prominent feature is its realism, which is akin to survival games. It essentially transforms the game into a real-life simulator.

3) HD Low End

As the name implies, HD Low End is a graphics beautification mod for lower-end PCs. Although it sounds paradoxical, the mod does indeed achieve higher quality graphics on such systems.

It uses some clever changes to increase FPS by up to 20 frames on some computers. The settings are extensively customizable, and gamers may select their preferred choice based on their device's capabilities.

2) PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

PRSA is an ENB mod that focuses heavily on reflections, but the weather effects are equally beautiful. One advantage of this mod is that it works with almost all weather and lighting mods.

It was created to work in conjunction with NaturalVision Remastered, but it may also be installed on its own. Custom shaders are used in this mod to provide realistic images, allowing players to recreate a movie-like experience.

1) VisualV

Nobody can match with VisualV when it comes to free graphics mods for GTA 5. VisualV remains the most popular graphics mod for GTA 5, with over 2 million downloads on GTA5-Mods.com.

The main reason for choosing this mod is because of how similar it is to the vanilla graphics. It doesn't alter the game drastically and maintains the original aesthetics. VisualV receives frequent updates and does not require a high-end computer to run.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

