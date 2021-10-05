5 best GTA 5 mods that change the game

GTA has always been one of the most preferred game series for modding, and GTA 5 is no exception. The game's modders have explored almost all the what-ifs possible and come up with bizarre mods.

Some of these turn the game into something completely new. There is no limit to what the modding community can achieve, from hunting zombies to surviving a flood of biblical proportions.

GTA 5: Five awesome mods to completely revamp the game

1) Chaos Mod

The Chaos Mod for GTA 5 adds about 300 random effects to the game that occur at 30 second intervals. The consequences might range from adding an RPG to the player's inventory to destroying all nearby vehicles.

Players can download this mod from here.

2) LSPDFR (Los Santos Police Department First Response)

LSPD First Response (LSPDFR) is a police mod that turns GTA 5 into a full-fledged law enforcement simulator. Instead of escaping the law, players become the law in this GTA 5 complete conversion mod.

As officers of the Los Santos Police Department, they can enforce the law as they see appropriate. Players get the freedom to punish innocents while turning a blind eye towards criminals.

Players can download this mod from here.

3) Just Cause 2 Eject + Parachute Thrusters

The parachute mechanism in Just Cause 2 is one of the most well-appreciated traversal mechanics in open-world video games. With this mod, players can throw themselves out of a vehicle and launch it like a torpedo while softly parachuting away.

Players can download this mod from here.

4) No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

With the No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod, gamers may turn GTA 5 into a survival simulation game like Raft. Los Santos may be flooded, or the oceans can be drained of water, allowing players to drive on the ocean bottom.

Players can download this mod from here.

5) Simple Zombies

Players can experience the zombie apocalypse right in the heart of Los Santos with the Simple Zombies mod. Hunger and thirst management, inventory and ammo management, and barricade construction are all included in the mod.

Players can also visit a survivors' camp, which adds to the overall survival experience.

Players can download this mod from here.

