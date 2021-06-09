Should GTA 6 have a bigger map than GTA 5?

GTA 5's San Andreas set the benchmark for open-world design when players got their hands on it in 2013. Vast yet dense and detail-rich, every section of the map served a purpose from the Elysian Island docks to the south all the way to Procopia Beach in the north.

With the template set by GTA 5's map, would it be worth it for Rockstar to switch up the formula and go for a bigger map? This article dives into a few reasons for both sides of the argument.

Does GTA 6's map need to be bigger than GTA 5's?

Map design in any game can be a challenge that can make or break open-world games. Going for a large map can sound good on paper, but it can end up being empty and uninspired if done incorrectly. It's not even accounting for the wastage of development hours that could go into enriching a smaller map that feels alive.

Why a smaller map could work

To make a case for why a smaller map would work, Yakuza's Kamurocho serves as the perfect candidate. Players have been wandering the same streets of Kamurocho for over 15 years, yet the city remains fresh and fun to explore with every Yakuza game that comes out.

The credit for this goes to the development team for prioritizing quality over quantity, packing the city's streets with a plethora of activities ranging from internet cafes (think GTA 4's tw@ cafe's) to bars with detailed interiors. The city feels like it has a pulse, and the players are a part of it. This is something GTA 5 succeeded in doing with Los Santos.

Why a larger map could work

With rumors for GTA 6's "Project Americas" map floating around, it would be wise to consider how this could be a good thing for the franchise.

"Project Americas" aims to combine the various maps of GTA's 3D and HD universe into a single landmass allowing players to experience the best of Rockstar's game design without any compromises.

Having the luxury of hopping from Vice City to San Fierro will be the next step in creating the ultimate open-world that not only depicts different terrains and cities but serves as a base for truly building the GTA universe.

