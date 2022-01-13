5 GTA 5 mods that greatly change the way you play the game in 2022

It's surprisingly easy to find a good GTA 5 mod that still works in 2022.

Several mod makers continue to update their mods to work in the current year, which is a blessing for fans who enjoy their work. It can be frustrating to download a mod, only to find out that it doesn't work as it used to several years ago.

All of the mods in this article have had their files updated in early January 2022, making them compatible with the current version of the single-player game.

GTA 5 mods that alter how the player plays the game in 2022

5) Simple Trainer

An example of Simple Trainer (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Simple Trainer is arguably the most popular trainer for this game, and it's easy to see why. It essentially allows the player to bring up a menu that is capable of accomplishing several tasks, such as:

Altering Wanted Levels

Assigning bodyguards to follow the player

Changing the player model

Spawning any vehicle

Teleport to any location

This mod includes several features that would make this article far too long. However, it's worth noting that one of the best features of this mod is that it's constantly updated. It's already been updated to work in January 2022.

Players can check out this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

4) GTA Online Survivals

An example of this mod (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

If the last mod was too in-depth for a player, then this one might be more up their alley. It essentially introduces the survival mode from GTA Online into the single-player game. It usually lasts for ten waves, but players can make it last indefinitely if they desire.

The ongoing waves of enemies become progressively harder to deal with, which is a nice diversion from the single-player gameplay. Currently, there are over a dozen different survivals included, and its last update was at the beginning of 2022.

Players can check out this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

3) Hollywood Rollover

It's a rare occurrence for mods to be updated after a hiatus of several years. Fortunately, Hollywood Rollover was updated at the beginning of this year, making it compatible with all recent updates.

It essentially makes the rollover physics for all cars feel like something that comes out of a Hollywood action flick. Hollywood Rollover is a simple concept but works excellently with other mods, making it something that significantly changes how gamers play this game.

Players can check out this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

2) LS Life

Although Trevor Philips is involved in the drug trade, there's nothing that a player can do in the game related to it. The GTA series has had several missions and activities related to drug dealing before, so its absence here might surprise some players.

That's why LS Life is useful. It allows the player to deal with whatever they want. Some aspects of it are similar to previous features, like Vice City's Distribution mission, so it should feel familiar to old-school players. However, several new features like Stash Houses also spice the general gameplay up.

Players can check out this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

1) V Rainbomizer

V Rainbomizer (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Changing the way one plays the game can mean a number of things. In this instance, the V Rainbomizer randomizes most aspects of GTA 5. This includes:

Traffic

Mission vehicles

In-game colors

Mission order

Weapons

Sounds

Cutscenes

Pedestrians

Special abilities

Time and weather

Vehicle handling

Weapon stats

Radio dispatch

It's worth noting that installing this GTA 5 mod will create several conflicts with other modifications the player has. One should temporarily remove the other mods before using this one.

Players can check out this GTA 5 mod by clicking here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu