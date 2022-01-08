4 great GTA 5 mission script mods that work in 2022

GTA 5 players can always rely on mission script mods to provide them with a memorable experience past the single-player game.

However, many mods aren't compatible with the current version of GTA 5. Some players don't want workarounds to enjoy a mod they downloaded; they simply want it to work right away. In that case, it's worth checking out some fun mods that have been updated recently to work in 2022.

Most of the mods in this article are based on GTA Online's content, with a few minor differences of note. The most important one is that it allows players to enjoy this type of content in single-player.

Four fun GTA 5 mission script mods to check out (2022)

4) The Vangelico Heist

The Vangelico Heist's promotional art (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Although GTA 5 players already have access to The Jewel Store Job as a mission, this mod allows them to have another moneymaker at hand. Replaying the old mission doesn't give players any extra money, hence the need for a mod like this one.

It's a script mod that was updated to 1.5 on 4 January 2022, and it does work with the current version of the game. To do the "mission," head toward the purple jewel icon on the map and press "E" on PC. Console players press right on the d-pad.

There are also various configurations that a player can change if they so desire. Doing so can either make it easier or harder for them. The mod maker also encourages players to make their own videos using this mod.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

3) Fleeca Bank Heists

The Fleeca Bank Heist's promotional art (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

If players wanted to have the ability to do a heist on six banks, this is the mod for them. It bears some similarities to GTA Online's The Fleeca Job, except there are more places to rob and can be done solo.

Its most recent update was on 3 January 2022, and has been tested to work with the current version of GTA 5. To do this mod, PC players press "E" in front of the Fleeca bank they wish to rob (during the day). Console players once again use the right d-pad to participate.

This mod will have conflicts with the Low Life Crime mod and the Rob Mod. GTA 5 players should uninstall those mods if they wish to use this one.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

2) Contract Killer

Contract Killer's promotional screenshot (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Contract Killer only came out recently on 2 January 2022, but it's already shaping up to be one of the most promising mission script mods for GTA 5. It's similar to The Contract's payphone hits in GTA Online. In that game, Franklin gave the missions.

Here, Franklin (or any other protagonist) can do them. For those who don't play GTA Online, these types of missions involve the player being told to assassinate a random target in some way.

GTA 5 players will be handsomely rewarded for partaking in these "missions." If no phone is nearby, PC players can press F12. Even if money isn't an issue, this mod can be fun to do for variety.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist's promotional screenshot (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

The Cayo Perico Heist is yet another heist that originated from GTA Online. However, it's also one of the best-received heists in the series, making its inclusion into GTA 5 inevitable. This mod was last updated on 1 January 2022.

GTA 5 players need to buy a Kosatka and go inside it. Enter the marker inside to start the infamous heist.

It's worth noting that all mods on this list require ScriptHookV and ScriptHookVDotNet. Download both mods if not done so yet.

This GTA 5 mod is available here.

