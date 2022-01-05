What happens when GTA Online players complete Security Contracts?

Security Contracts can provide rewards for GTA Online players, depending on how many are completed.

The Contract DLC introduced this new feature as part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency. Franklin Clinton wants players to take care of a few problems. There are six different types of Security Contracts, which can be accessed on the Agency's computer. Players need to complete them to advance the story.

Security Contracts will eventually give way to more important work, such as VIP Contracts and Payphone Hits.

GTA Online players can unlock various rewards for all their efforts. However, keep in mind that Security Contracts have a cooldown period of five minutes.

Here is a GTA Online reference guide for Security Contract rewards

Here is the Partner of the Year trophy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing Security Contracts will yield various rewards, such as a luxury trophy. GTA Online players should definitely give it a try. Not only will they make a lot of money, they will also unlock other features.

Players can unlock the VIP Contract

This is where players can finally meet Dr. Dre in GTA Online. All they need to do is complete the first Security Contract. It doesn't matter which mission is selected, just as long as it's successfully done.

Shortly afterwards, Franklin will give them a call and set up a meeting with Dre. Once his VIP Contract is completed, players can finally control Franklin and Lamar (albeit for a few short missions).

Payphone Hits also become available

To unlock Payphone Hits, players must complete three Security Contracts. It appears that Franklin took over Lester's previous role in payphone assassinations. The student has finally become a teacher in GTA Online, which is nice to see.

Players can access trade prices for select vehicles

GTA Online vehicles are very costly investments, especially with the latest update. Players can unlock trade prices by simply doing Security Contracts. Here are a few examples of what they can unlock in GTA Online:

Enus Deity (10 Security Contracts)

(10 Security Contracts) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec (15 Security Contracts)

(15 Security Contracts) Enus Jubilee (20 Security Contracts)

Some of these vehicles are compatible with Imani Tech, which makes them competitively viable. Players can definitely save money with these trade prices. That way, they can use their savings on Imani Tech.

Miscellaneous

GTA Online players will receive a trophy by completing 50 Security Contracts. It's a nice token of appreciation from Franklin himself.

Players can also add to their Agency's daily revenue. Every finished contract will increase the revenue by $100. The safe's maximum limit is currently $20,000, which requires at least 2000 Security Contracts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul