Top 5 best cars added in the GTA Online The Contract DLC

GTA Online's latest update (The Contract) offers a plethora of wonderful new cars for players to drive.

There are seven new cars introduced in The Contract DLC:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Pegassi Ingus

Enus Deity

Lampadati Cinquemila

Pfister Astron

Dewbauchee Champion

Enus Jubilee

Naturally, some of them will be more valuable to GTA Online players than the rest. Four of these vehicles can utilize Imani Tech modifications, which give them a substantial edge over their competition.

These new Imani Tech modifications include a Machine Gun, Slick Mines, a Missile Lock-on Jammer, and a Remote Control Unit. The former prevents players from targeting the vehicle with homing missiles, whereas the latter treats the car like an RC vehicle.

This list will only include the currently available vehicles released on day one of The Contract update in GTA Online.

5 great cars from The Contract update in GTA Online

5) Enus Deity

The Contract DLC's Imani Tech modifications are too good to ignore. Without it, the Enus Deity would be a forgettable Sedan that's outclassed by the other new Sedan (Lampadati Cinquemila). On the bright side, it can take a single rocket without exploding like the other new cars in this update.

It normally costs $1,845,000 in GTA Online, making it one of the cheaper new vehicles from The Contract update. Unfortunately, it also has the lowest stat total from the new vehicles.

It's worth noting that the Enus Deity is a rear-wheel-drive car, but it's an otherwise unremarkable vehicle when it comes to performance.

4) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee is one of the cheapest new vehicles from The Contract update in GTA Online, priced at $1,650,000. Statistically speaking, it's not the most impressive vehicle, but it can use Imani Tech modifications.

Hence, it's far more useful than the average SUV. The Pfister Astron is another new SUV introduced in The Contract update, but it lacks the Imani Tech modifications. Thanks to that feature, it has decent weaponry, although its build can make it feel sluggish to drive at times.

Ultimately, the Enus Jubilee is a cheap but helpful vehicle for players who want a viable SUV.

3) Pegassi Ignus

There isn't a gimmick attached to the Pegassi Ignus in GTA Online. It's also the only car on this list that doesn't have the new Imani Tech modifications. Still, it's fast, has excellent acceleration, and is easy to use.

It is not an armored vehicle, but its overall high stats make it feel fluid to use in GTA Online. It's the second-most expensive new car from The Contract DLC, costing $2,765,000, although it boasts the highest overall stats for the new vehicles.

It's faster than the most expensive car of The Contract (the Dewbauchee Champion), although it isn't faster than some of the tuners using low grip tires. Still, it is shaping up to be a promising new addition for race enthusiasts.

2) Bravado Buffalo STX

Unlike the Jubilee and the Deity, the Bravado Buffalo STX has terrific stats for its vehicle class. Not only that, but it feels better to drive than those two cars in GTA Online. The Bravado Buffalo STX is a muscle car and a blazingly fast one at that.

The car is priced at $2,150,000 and is one of the higher prices for a vehicle introduced in the first batch of The Contract. That shouldn't dissuade players from buying it, as it's a genuinely top-tier muscle car.

The Bravado Buffalo STX drives well, won't get destroyed easily by Oppressor Mk IIs (especially with the Missile Lock-on Jammer), and outclasses most vehicles in GTA Online.

1) Dewbauchee Champion

True to its name, the Dewbauchee Champion is one of the best cars in GTA Online. Its machine gun is nothing special, but it's an armored vehicle that can take multiple homing rockets. Of course, that's not even mentioning how it can use Imani Tech modifications.

It's fast, armored, and has the Imani Tech modifications that 99% of GTA Online vehicles lack. Its price at $2,995,000 makes it the most expensive of the new cars introduced in The Contract DLC, but it's worth every dollar.

Performance-wise, only the Ignus outclasses it in terms of overall stats. However, the Ignus can't use Imani Tech modifications, and a single homing missile blows it up by comparison.

If a GTA Online player had to purchase one vehicle from The Contract's newest selection, the Dewbauchee Champion is unquestionably the best choice to get.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Have you bought any of these vehicles on the day of the update? Yes No 0 votes so far