List of new cars released in GTA Online The Contract update

GTA Online The Contract DLC is one of the biggest updates to be released for the game. The update introduces many new features to the game and one of the most interesting additions to it are the new cars. For all the players who are patiently awaiting the new update to see the new vehicles created by Rockstar Games, the wait is over.

There are seven new cars released with the new update and for the players who love the cars in GTA Online, this is a real treat. The seven new vehicles are all high-end rides being imported to Los Santos. Players are expected to see more rides added to the game as drip feed vehicles.

All the new cars added to GTA Online during The Contract DLC

There are seven cars added to GTA Online, six of which are a part of the Legendary Motorsport catalog and the last one will be sold at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Here is the list of all the vehicles being added to GTA Online in The Contract DLC:

Legendary Motorsport:

Dewbauchee Champion for a price of $2,995,000 and the trade price of $2,246,250. This car is based on the Aston Martin Victor.

Enus Deity for a price of $1,845,000 and the trade price of $1,383,750. This car is based on the Bentley Flying Spur.

Enus Jubilee for a price of $1,650,000 and the trade price of $1,237,500. This car is based on the Rolls-Royce Cullian.

Lampadati Cinquemila for a price of $1,740,000. This car is based on the Maserati Ghibli.

Pegassi Ignus for a price of $2,765,000. This car is based on the Lamborgini Sian Hybrid.

Pfister Astron for a price of $1,580,000. This car is based on the Porsche Cayenne.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Bravado Buffalo STX for a price of $2,150,000 and the trade price of $1,612,500. This car is based on the Dodge Charger.

Ever since the Los Santos Tuner update, car fanatics have been craving new vehicles in the game. Rockstar Games often adds cars to GTA Online, but it is during these feature updates that players get their hearts content of new cars.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider