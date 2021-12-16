GTA Online New Radio Stations, soundtracks, artists and more

The latest update for GTA Online, called The Contract, is out today and it includes a lot of new music. It contains fresh new Dr. Dre tracks and a new GTA Online radio station hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca.
The DLC also updates two existing stations in GTA Online, Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics. This article features all the new tracks that are being featured in GTA Online with The Contract DLC.
GTA Online update: All new songs, artists, and radio stations introduced with The Contract
GTA Online players will have to search down new music from Dr. Dre as part of The Contract's plot, with six exclusive tracks that haven't been revealed yet. The tracks have been listed below:
- Falling Up
- Gospel (Feat. Eminem)
- Black Privilege
- Diamond Mind (Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign)
- ETA (Feat. Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak)
- The Scenic Route (Feat. Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak)
ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca host the all-new station MOTOMAMI Los Santos in GTA Online. It plays a variety of genres completely distinct from each other. The tracks are listed below:
Bad Gyal - A La Mía
- La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005
- Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans
- Rauw Alejandro - Nubes
- Arca - Machote
- DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back
- Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos
- Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy
- Armando - 100% of Disin’ You
- ROSALÍA - A Palé
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho
- ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)
- Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love
- Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa’ la Calle
- Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso
- Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is
- Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo
- Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain
- Popcaan - Body So Good
- Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol
- Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte
- Chucky73 - Dominicana
- Aventura - Mi Corazoncito
- DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)
- Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)
- Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider
- Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK
- Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda
- ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)
- Justice - Stress
- Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco
- Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made
- Soulja Boy Tell’em - Snap And Roll
Meanwhile, the soundtrack of GTA Online: The Contract has been composed by Dam Funk.
Here are all the tracks that are getting added to the existing radio stations in GTA Online:
West Coast Classic
- 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love
- 2Pac - Can’t C Me
- 40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier
- 50 Cent - In Da Club
- 50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)
- Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity
- Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin’
- Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode
- Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive
- Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil’ Ghetto Boy
- Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello
- JAY-Z - Trouble
- Mary J. Blige - Family Affair
- Nas feat. Dr. Dre - Nas Is Coming
- Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan
- Sam Sneed feat. Dr. Dre - U Better Recognize
- Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive
Radio Los Santos
- 2 Chainz feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko - It’s A Vibe
- A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life
- Cordae - Kung Fu
- D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts
- Fredo Santana feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe - Go Live
- French Montana feat. Kodak Black - Lockjaw
- Future - Feed Me Dope
- Future feat. The Weeknd - Low Life
- Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar - Wow Freestyle
- Kodak Black feat. Travis Scott & Offset - ZEZE
- Migos - Stir Fry
- MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer
- Polo G feat. Juice WRLD - Flex
- Roddy Ricch - The Box
- Saweetie - My Type
- Tyler, The Creator feat. 42 Dugg - LEMONHEAD
- Vince Staples - Big Fish
- Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski
- Freddie Gibbs feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom - Miami Vice
- Freddie Gibbs feat. Juicy J - Pick The Phone Up
- Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL
- Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy
- Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese
- Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out
- Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It