GTA Online New Radio Stations, soundtracks, artists and more

The latest update for GTA Online, called The Contract, is out today and it includes a lot of new music. It contains fresh new Dr. Dre tracks and a new GTA Online radio station hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca.

The DLC also updates two existing stations in GTA Online, Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics. This article features all the new tracks that are being featured in GTA Online with The Contract DLC.

GTA Online update: All new songs, artists, and radio stations introduced with The Contract

And get a rare inside look at Dr. Dre working his magic at the new Record A Studios — where you can kick back and catch a glimpse of the hit-making process. Discover new songs from Dr. Dre — premiering exclusively within this massive update to GTA Online.

GTA Online players will have to search down new music from Dr. Dre as part of The Contract's plot, with six exclusive tracks that haven't been revealed yet. The tracks have been listed below:

Falling Up

Gospel (Feat. Eminem)

Black Privilege

Diamond Mind (Feat. Nipsey Hussle, Ty Dolla $ign)

ETA (Feat. Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak)

The Scenic Route (Feat. Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak)

As you hit the streets, tune into MOTOMAMI Los Santos — the new radio station hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca pumping tracks from across the musical spectrum — from bachata to electro and much more.

ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca host the all-new station MOTOMAMI Los Santos in GTA Online. It plays a variety of genres completely distinct from each other. The tracks are listed below:

Bad Gyal - A La Mía

La Goony Chonga - Duro 2005

Likkle Vybz & Likkle Addi - Skinny Jeans

Rauw Alejandro - Nubes

Arca - Machote

DJ Spinn - Bounce N Break Yo Back

Monchy & Alexandra - Dos Locos

Camarón de la Isla - Volando Voy

Armando - 100% of Disin’ You

ROSALÍA - A Palé

ROSALÍA & J Balvin - Con Altura feat. El Guincho

ROSALÍA - LA FAMA (with The Weeknd)

Mr. Fingers - Mystery of Love

Daddy Yankee - Salgo Pa’ la Calle

Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom - Tukuntaso

Q - Take Me Where Your Heart Is

Ñejo & Dalmata - Vacilar Contigo

Young Cister - XULITA feat. Kaydy Cain

Popcaan - Body So Good

Willie Colon & Héctor Lavoe - Calle Luna Calle Sol

Alberto Stylee - Tumbando Fronte

Chucky73 - Dominicana

Aventura - Mi Corazoncito

DJ Slugo - 418 (Bounce Mix)

Kaydy Cain - Algo Como Tú (feat. Los Del Control)

Caroline Polachek - Bunny Is A Rider

Arca feat. ROSALÍA - KLK

Tokischa & ROSALÍA – Linda

ROSALÍA - DI MI NOMBRE (Cap.8: Éxtasis)

Justice - Stress

Las Guanabanas - Vamos Pa la Disco

Playboi Carti - Rockstar Made

Soulja Boy Tell’em - Snap And Roll

Meanwhile, the soundtrack of GTA Online: The Contract has been composed by Dam Funk.

DāM-FunK @DaMFunK



Much appreciation 2



Stay tuned for the release of:

GTA Online: The Contract ✌🏽



More info:

Again, it's an honor 2 be aboard. Enjoy.

Here are all the tracks that are getting added to the existing radio stations in GTA Online:

West Coast Classic

2Pac feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre - California Love

2Pac - Can’t C Me

40 Glocc - Pa Pa’s Lil Soldier

50 Cent - In Da Club

50 Cent feat. Mobb Deep - Outta Control (Remix)

Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen - No Diggity

Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin’

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg - The Next Episode

Dr. Dre feat. Hittman, Six-Two, Nate Dogg & Kurupt - Xxplosive

Dr. Dre feat. Daz & Snoop Dogg - Lil’ Ghetto Boy

Ice Cube feat. Dr. Dre & Mc Ren - Hello

JAY-Z - Trouble

Mary J. Blige - Family Affair

Nas feat. Dr. Dre - Nas Is Coming

Obie Trice feat. Dr. Dre - Shit Hits The Fan

Sam Sneed feat. Dr. Dre - U Better Recognize

Truth Hurts feat. Rakim - Addictive

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre's illustrious career with a "Dre Day" takeover. Two existing stations also get a major overhaul.

Radio Los Santos

2 Chainz feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz & Jhené Aiko - It’s A Vibe

A$AP Ferg - Plain Jane

Big Sean & Hit-Boy - What A Life

Cordae - Kung Fu

D-Block Europe & Offset - Chrome Hearts

Fredo Santana feat. Chief Keef, Ball Out & Tadoe - Go Live

French Montana feat. Kodak Black - Lockjaw

Future - Feed Me Dope

Future feat. The Weeknd - Low Life

Jay Rock feat. Kendrick Lamar - Wow Freestyle

Kodak Black feat. Travis Scott & Offset - ZEZE

Migos - Stir Fry

MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort - Big Subwoofer

Polo G feat. Juice WRLD - Flex

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Saweetie - My Type

Tyler, The Creator feat. 42 Dugg - LEMONHEAD

Vince Staples - Big Fish

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna - Ski

Freddie Gibbs feat. Pusha T & Kevin Cossom - Miami Vice

Freddie Gibbs feat. Juicy J - Pick The Phone Up

Hit-Boy feat. Dom Kennedy - XL

Mike Dean and Offset - So Fancy

Mike Dean and Rich the Kid - Blue Cheese

Mozzy feat. YG - Hoppin’ Out

Nez feat. ScHoolboy Q - Let’s Get It

