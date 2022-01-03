5 best GTA 5 mods compatible with latest version in 2022

While GTA5's Story Mode is quite entertaining, it certainly gets a massive increase in replayability value when good mods are added to the game. Some of these dramatically alter the game into something entirely different from the base game while others simply add new content to the game without affecting the gameplay too greatly.

This article features a whole new range of mods that are compatible with the latest version of GTA 5. These range from regular vehicles and building mods to entire mission packs inspired by the game's multiplayer version, GTA Online.

Some of the best mods for GTA 5 that work with the latest version in 2022

5) Contract Killer

This mod is inspired by the series of Payphone Hits missions from The Contract, GTA Online's latest DLC. While it's certainly not as complex or detailed as the latter, it is certainly a unique experience while making sure to distinguish itself from the usual Lester's assassination missions available in GTA 5.

These are simple hits that players must complete after receiving a contract from the many payphones around the city.

Download here

4) D77-TC Pelican dropship from Halo

GTA 5 players can now fly the iconic Pelican dropship from the Halo series in the game with this innovative mod. It is a highly detailed mod that accurately recreates the flying vehicle, including all of its complex parts.

The interiors are equally well-made with an accurately modeled cockpit and internal bay, ideal for hardcore Halo fans.

Download here

3) Vinewood Penthouse

There are countless building mods available for GTA 5, but this is one of the most detailed ones yet. The incredible mansion comes with several amenities that include a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a club house with a bar lounge under the living room.

This mod requires players to have ScriptHook V, ScriptHook V .NET, OpenIV, and Menyoo installed for it to work correctly.

Download here

2) Karin Asterope RS

While there are innumerable add-on car mods available for GTA 5, purists may not like most of them. This is because most of them are actual vehicles from real life, which does not fit well within the GTA Universe.

However, this particular mod makes perfect sense in the game, as it simply adds an RS (Rally Sport) version of the classic Karin Asterope. The Asterope is one of the best sedans in the base game, and its RS version obviously performs even better, sure to get racing enthusiasts going.

Download here

1) Security Contract - Missions pack

This mod adds the exciting Security Contracts from GTA Online: The Contract to GTA 5's Story Mode. The creator of the mod has tried to keep the missions as accurate as possible to the originals with this mod pack.

It's quite fun indeed to try out some of the best online missions in Story Mode without the endless grinding of the multiplayer mode involved.

Download here

