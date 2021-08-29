An explanation of GTA randomizer mods

Due to their chaotic nature, GTA randomizer mods can turn a basic game into an unpredictable event.

GTA randomizer mods are exactly what their names suggest. They completely flip the script with each specific game. It switches everything from character models to dialog. Nothing is safe with GTA randomizer mods. They affect weapons, vehicles, missions, and cut-scenes.

This is all thanks to a dedicated community. There are GTA randomizer mods for every major game. It's a popular way to play the older titles. Even major streamers have tried it out for themselves. For those who have only recently heard of GTA randomizer mods, here is how it works.

Explaining GTA randomizer mods

These mods change every single asset within their respective games. Voice clips might be swapped between characters. Missions can be done out of order. Different weapons and vehicles will spawn. These are just a few examples of what to expect from GTA randomizer mods.

How it works

Mods have to be extracted into the game files, especially for older titles. Players must use the original copy (version 1.0) as otherwise, the game might suddenly crash. Since the instructions can be hard to follow, it's best to use online guides.

Unpredictability is the main purpose of these mods. Colors may change at random. Different character models may be used in cut-scenes. There might be sudden inputs for cheats. Each player will have a different experience with GTA randomizer mods as no two playthroughs are alike.

Some mods often use automatic save points. Since missions can be swapped around, the game has to progress as normal. Not every randomizer is the same. There are several versions with their own unique features.

Different variations of GTA randomizer mods

One of the more popular GTA randomizer mods is the Rainbomizer, it's available for every mainstream game in the series. Predictably, it offers a more colorful playthrough. However, its features are mainly dependant on GTA San Andreas.

GTA 5 chaos mods are another good alternative as streamers often use them so their chat dictates the randomness. Every 30 seconds or so, they can vote between four special events. The one with the highest number of votes is chosen. For instance, they can vote for a fake death screen.

These are the most popular mod variations. They maintain a strong following, especially when popular streamers play them.

Who plays these mods?

Several GTA streamers have taken their shot at these mods. DarkViperAU is a recognizable name, given his GTA 5 chaos runs. Joshimuz is another example as he regularly plays the Rainbomizer for GTA San Andreas.

Famous YouTubers also tried it out. MrBeast is arguably the most well-known, as he once covered it on his gaming channel. Other big names include Caylus, Jelly, LazarBeam, Farfadox, and Call Me Kevin.

Even smaller channels like Abuzz and Nikitozz play these mods. It appeals to every type of player, whether casual or hardcore. GTA randomizer mods are an exciting way of bringing newer viewers.

Why these mods continue to find an audience

GTA randomizer mods are like a tornado sweeping through a trailer park; one cannot help but watch the resulting chaos. Unlike regular playthroughs, these mods lack predictability. Viewers aren't seeing the same exact sequence over and over again. Randomizer mods dramatically change the complexion.

Take GTA San Andreas, for example. A randomizer can turn a C.R.A.S.H. scene into an unintentional comedy. Eddie Pulaski can become an Elvis impersonator while driving a green and purple truck.

Nobody ever knows what to expect and that's what gives it replay value.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

