Everything GTA San Andreas fans need to know about Joshimuz

Joshimuz is one of the more prominent streamers within the GTA San Andreas community.

For those who are unaware, Joshimuz is a successful GTA San Andreas speedrunner. Within the last decade, he has remained fairly active in the scene. Joshimuz regularly performs speedruns, which require players to complete a game in the fastest time possible.

Joshimuz can be found on his Twitch and YouTube channels, and is particularly known for his rather humorous approach to speedruns.

Everything GTA San Andreas players should know about speedrunner Joshimuz

Joshua Edwards has made his prescence known on Twitch and YouTube where he mainly specializes in GTA San Andreas speedruns. His dry sense of humor comes into play several times during livestreams. Here is what newer players should know about the English streamer.

Speedrunning GTA San Andreas

Joshimuz is known to play in several different categories for GTA San Andreas. He had previously done a 100% completion guide back in 2017. Joshimuz also focuses on Any% completion. With this category, he only needs to finish the game as quickly as he can. He also prefers not to use major glitches in his runs.

In addition to the base game, Joshimuz also plays randomizer mods for GTA San Andreas. It's a chaotic experience where random effects can make or break a game. Everything in the game is randomized. This includes weapons, vehicles, missions, traffic and colors.

Joshimuz has several YouTube videos that have reached over a million views, mainly dealing with GTA San Andreas.

Casually breaking new records

Joshimuz had what he considers a "meme run" with the remastered version of GTA San Andreas. He specifically played the one on Android phones. Joshimuz leads in the No Major Glitches category. As it stands, his current record is eight hours, 44 minutes, and one second.

Keep in mind that this is a casual run. By comparison, the world record for the regular category is around four hours. According to Speedrun.com, it's an underdeveloped category, and Joshimuz only recently performed his run.

It remains to be seen if others will follow in his footsteps. Should he play more seriously, there might be a concentrated effort into speedrunning the remastered versions. It's an interesting development to keep an eye out for.

Popularity according to TwitchMetrics

Joshimuz is one of the more popular GTA San Andreas streamers, particularly on Twitch. According to TwitchMetrics, he is the most watched channel related to the game. He has gained nearly 100,000 viewership hours within the past month alone. At the very least, he has amassed a loyal audience.

Joshimuz is the second most followed active streamer in that category. He is only behind Hugo One, another popular channel. Joshimuz also retains the highest peak viewership among GTA San Andreas streamers. Last month, he had nearly 2,000 live viewers in a single livestream.

Other hobbies

According to his YouTube biography, Joshimuz likes to partake in game design and programming. Without a doubt, he puts his knowledge of GTA San Andreas to good use. Most speedrunners exploit various glitches to skip ahead.

Joshimuz also involves himself in charity events. One example is fundraising for the European Speedrunning Assembly, also known as the ESA. He serves as the Team Leader for these events, and the donations often contribute to multiple charities.

Last but not least, Joshimuz also plays other games. He is known to do Minecraft and Pokemon videos in his spare time. Joshimuz can be found on The Choking Hazard Podcast. He serves as the co-host, where he discusses various activities with his guests.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish