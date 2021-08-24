Who are the fastest GTA 5 speedrunners?

The primary goal of all GTA 5 speedrunners is to break records; they want to build on previous runs and do better the next time.

Naturally, humans have a competitive nature. There is a reason why there are so many tournaments in various sports. GTA 5 speedrunners are no different. Anytime a record is broken for the fastest run, other players try to follow. Everybody wants to be the best in their respective categories.

There are several speedrunners in GTA 5 and these range from sprints to marathons. These categories allow speedrunners to specialize in one particular subject. Some GTA 5 speedrunners try to break records in every category. As it stands, this article covers the current records.

Here are the fastest GTA 5 speedrunners

The fastest GTA 5 speedrunners all have one thing in common. They use Speedrun.com to claim their world records. The website allows GTA 5 speedrunners to send in videos of their runs and this article will refer to it as a guide.

An important note on categories

As the video above explains, speedrunning is all about completing the game as fast as possible. However, there are different categories. Players can avoid glitches and complete the game normally. They can also skip to the end as quickly as they can. It depends on the player.

100% speedruns is exactly as it sounds. GTA 5 speedrunners must earn 100% completion, which can be difficult for such a long game. By comparison, the Any% category simply involves getting to the end. Both 100% and Any% runs have three sub-categories. These are Classic, Mission Skips, and No Mission Skips.

Mission Skips involve players deliberately failing enough times so the game lets them move on. No Mission Skips means they play as normal. Finally, there is the Classic category. It requires players to get the Third Way ending.

The fastest GTA 5 speedrunners based on Any%

Any% categories allow players to mainly focus on the finish line. They don't have to collect every item or meet every character. All they have to do is make it to the final mission and beat it. While it's still challenging, it's not nearly as time-consuming as the 100% category.

Below are the fastest GTA 5 speedrunners based on Any%, using the classic method:

szau (5h 49m 08s)

Rayer (5h 52m 39s)

burhác (5h 54m 55s)

dryice (5h 55m 29s)

piska (6h 02m 24s)

For the sake of comparison, these speedrunners used no mission skips:

szau (5h 34m 56s)

burhác (5h 42m 04s)

AlexHonix (5h 47m 57s)

Crab1k (5h 50m 36s)

TwistedTammer (5h 56m 14s)

Last but not least, these are the runs with mission skips:

Crab1k (3h 16m 46s)

piska (3h 17m 55s)

KeyJulian (3h 19m 13s)

burhác (3h 31m 34s)

DarkViperAU (3h 36m 40s)

Most speedrunners rely on techniques specific to each mission. They need to do their research ahead of time. Some of the best skips have a small percentage of success. However, they can shave off a few seconds. There are risks and rewards with these strategies.

The fastest GTA 5 speedrunners based on 100%

100% completion is a very difficult category. The best records take up most of the day. GTA 5 speedrunners will have to get their snacks ready, along with occasional toilet breaks. This category is a brutal one that requires extensive knowledge of the game. It will test the patience of every player.

Below are the fastest GTA 5 speedrunners based on 100% completion, using the classic method:

Rayer (10h 16m 23s)

burhác (10h 20m 01s)

RakeJyals (10h 50m 36s)

Reloe (10h 53m 29s)

szau (11h 02m 01s)

Meanwhile, these are the current runs for no mission skips:

burhác (9h 33m 58s)

szau (9h 42m 18s)

Rayer (9h 43m 52s)

ToriksLV (9h 47m 32s)

TwistedTammer (9h 55m 48s)

Finally, these are the records for mission skips:

Crab1k (7h 31m 19s)

burhác (7h 42m 43s)

TwistedTammer (7h 43m 10s)

Reloe (8h 17m 39s)

What makes 100% completion painful are the collectibles. Franklin will have to find 50 letter scraps and 50 spaceship parts. This is not even getting to random encounters. It will take a long time to get everything they need.

World record paces at a breakneck speed

As DarkViperAU demonstrates, GTA 5 speedrunners have to rely on technique and precision. It can be considerably frustrating whenever a player messes up a strategy. However, those world records are quite alluring. These players will do anything to achieve them.

To their credit, these speedrunners are truly dedicated to their craft. GTA 5 takes a lot of time to complete. Even if their runs end up obsolete in the future, they still had their time in the sun.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi