5 best mod menus for GTA 5

GTA 5 is a game with an expansive world, in which you can do anything you like. While completing missions and progressing through the story is one way to go about playing GTA 5, another way is to ignore the main missions and muck around for as long as you can.

However, without fulfilling the main missions, it can be a tad bit difficult to galivant around the map, since you’d basically be low on money to access some things. That’s where mod menus come in. They can help you turn your GTA 5 gameplay into your own personal fun ride, enhancing your overall experience. Here are the five most popular GTA 5 mod menus that you can try.

Five best mod menus for GTA 5

1) PC Trainer V

PC trainer (Image credits: GTA5-mods.com)

PC Trainer V allows you to change or modify the world of GTA 5 as per your wishes. Don’t like the weather? Change it. Would you rather roam around with bodyguards to protect you? Spawn some. Don’t like the day/night cycle? Remove it.

PC Trainer V allows you to make a plethora of changes to your game, ranging from how you look to how the entire city of Los Santos will appear like.

Features:

- Minigames

- Bodyguards

- Weather controls

- Weapons options

- Personal options

2) Enhanced Native Trainer

Enhanced Native Trainer (Image credits: GTA5-mods.com)

Enhanced Native Trainer is another mod menu that allows you to add various customizations to your GTA 5 gameplay. Ranging from your own character to the pedestrians on the street, you can easily control and change anything to how you like it.

With Enhanced Native Trainer, it is easier than ever to customize weapons, characters, peds, or cars as well as to teleport to places and save your time from driving from one place to another.

Features:

- Skin customizer

- Vehicle customizer

- Weapon customizer

- Organized and extra vehicles

- Organized and extra teleport locations

3) Firah Menu

Firah Menu is a great mod menu if you want to transform your open world into a completely new experience.

You can easily spawn any vehicle, add any attachment to it, change the weather, carry infinite ammo, add money to your wallet, or simply apply ragdoll physics to the game to have a bit of crazy fun. You even have options to toggle modes like God mode or Never Wanted.

Features:

- Self options

- Vehicle spawner

- Weather

- Weapon options

- Teleport to places

4) Menyoo PC

Menyoo PC (Image credits: GTA5-mods.com)

Menyoo PC Single-player Trainer Mod has been designed specifically to enhance a player’s experience of the GTA 5 story mode. It is by far the most downloaded mod menu and is preferred by a lot of players.

This is owing to the sole fact that you can modify your gameplay to basically anything with this creative mod menu. The changes the mod makes to your open- world looks realistic and give you an incredible immersive experience to enjoy.

Features:

- Vehicle options

- Weapon options

- Weather control

- Add task

- Player options

5) Simple Trainer for GTA V

Simple Trainer (Image credits: GTA5-mods.com)

Simple Trainer for GTA V is an extremely easy-to-use mod menu that adds several customization options to your game.

The mod allows allow you to customize even the way your character walks or jumps. The Simple Trainer is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to use complicated mods to use in their game.

Features:

- Personal options

- Weapons options

- Vehicle spawner

- Add money

- God mode