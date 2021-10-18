5 best GTA 5 mods to try before GTA 6 releases

Patience appears to be the most important quality that GTA fans require right now. It will take a few more years before GTA 6 is released, and the remastered trilogy won't show up before mid-November. What players can do instead is to try out some unique mods in GTA 5 if they haven't done so yet.

Thankfully, GTA 5 enjoys a strong and committed modding community that has made some impressive and entertaining mods for the game. This article features a few such mods that players must try out before playing GTA 6. Some of these are considered essential, while others introduce a whole new experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA 5: 5 of the best mods players should try out before GTA 6 comes out

5) Open All Interiors

One of GTA 5's flaws is that while having a massive open-world map, players are unable to enter numerous buildings and institutions. Several interiors can only be accessed in story mode, and others are only available in GTA Online. Some were even omitted from the game but remain in the game files.

This is changed with the Open All Interiors mod, which allows players to explore up to 65 different buildings in San Andreas.

Download it here

4) VisualV

GTA 5 is the most visually stunning GTA game to date, but it's nearly a decade old and can't compete with today's AAA titles. Players can use VisualV to improve the graphics of GTA 5 without putting their computers to the test.

This patch makes a few minor changes to the game's graphics to improve its realism.

Download it here

3) Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul - E.R.O

The physics in GTA 5 aren't particularly amazing. It feels inferior even when compared to its predecessor. GTA 4 had the greatest ragdoll physics in the series' history, and it was a huge step forward for the HD Universe.

With this mod, players may restore the realism by making the physics engine more comparable to that of GTA 4.

Download it here

2) LSPDFR (Los Santos Police Department First Response)

LSPD First Response (LSPDFR) is a police mod for GTA 5. It transforms the game into a full-fledged law enforcement simulator. With this mod, players get the freedom to roleplay as a just cop or a corrupt one.

As Los Santos Police Department (LSPD) officers, they have the authority to enforce the law as they deem fit.

Download it here

1) Simple Zombies

Open-world zombie games have always been an alluring idea for players. Games like the State of Decay series utilize the open-world environment to create a sandbox zombie survival experience. With this mod, GTA 5 can also be turned into a zombie survival game.

It comes with features like hunger/thirst management, shelter construction, and a survivor's camp.

Download it here

Edited by Shaheen Banu