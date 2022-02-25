5 best GTA 5 mods for improving gameplay in 2022

GTA 5 is about to be released for its third console generation. It has been nearly a decade since the game was released, yet gamers still return to play the game as it has tons to offer. However, after spending a considerable amount of time in-game, things start to become a little bland.

If that's you, mods are here to save the day. The modding community associated with the Grand Theft Auto series is quite huge and very active. There are tons of mods available for the current game. This article talks about the ones that enrich the gameplay and make it more enjoyable.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views and opinions of the writer

Top 5 GTA 5 Mods that improve Gameplay

5) V Side Activities

Increasing the side activities increases content (Image via GTA5-Mods)

GTA 5 was ground breaking when it came out. It allowed players to do so much other than the main story. However, the variety offered by Rockstar started seeming quite limited over time. Gamers did not want to go back to the story as they had done all that there was to be done.

With the V Side Activities mod from RealZolika1351, a whole new bunch of side activities can be added to the base game. These include Stunt Shows, Derby Races, Insurance Frauds, Classic Races, Drift Races and many more.

4) Missions in different locations

This mod forces gamers to plan every mission again (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Replayability is huge in some games and the Grand Theft Auto Series is pretty high on that list. After playing through the game a couple of times, gamers begin to get used to the missions. They generally know when and where enemies will spawn and the easiest way is to get rid of them.

Missions in different locations mod by Bripizza completely flips that idea on its head. The mod switches up the locations where missions occur and gamers must take a unique approach each time. The locations feature neglected spots within and outside the city.

3) Bodyguard Squads

GTA 5 is a game that features the gangster way of life, just like the other parts of the series. The game allows for a lot of gangster-ish activities and ambience, but it is not complete without having one's homies by their side.

The Bodyguard Squads mod by bosshunter and Eddlm does exactly that. It allows gamers to spawn bodyguards to assist the player. Bodyguards can be given any weapon or vehicle. They will follow the leader and assist in fights. They can even chase down anyone the leader wants them to. Additionally, players can also compete in races with them.

2) RP

GTA 5 Roleplay has taken over and is quite enjoyable. It features multiple players in the city who need to behave accordingly and follow the rules. Breaking rules needs to be followed up with accurate and believable RP. However, many players do not like the ultimate level of immersion and restrictions that come along with RP servers.

For them, the RP mod by harshil is perfect. The mod allows gamers to add RP elements to the storymode. The mod lets players take on whatever role they like. This also means working a job to earn money, possessing degrees to get jobs, etc. Players can also purchase and run businesses via this mod in the storymode.

1) Get rid of Those Stars

GTA 5 is a great game overall and gamers really enjoy playing it to this day. However, there are a few annoying aspects to the game as well. The number one issue is the Police in-game. They are very aggressive and irritating at times. Being aggressive doesn't imply that they kill the character each time. It just means that players often get a wanted level for the stupidest stuff. This hinders a lot of activities in the game.

Thanks to Norbi46547 and the mod Get Rid of Those Stars, gamers can now remove their wanted levels at the click of a button. There is not much more to be said about this mod but its utility is huge.

Mods are great additions to any game, but mods used to ruin others' experiences are annoying. A good mod opens up a lot of possibilities and increases the x-factor of the game tenfold if done right.

Edited by Mayank Shete