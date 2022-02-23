Redditor finds modded version of GTA 4 in a package labeled GTA 12

The online community, as far as GTA games are concerned, is huge. The series has been around for over 20 years, which is probably longer than most people who play it today. Recently, fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series were satiated by Rockstar Games confirming its active development.

Some players, on the other hand, could not wait any longer and did whatever they could on their own. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out and running for nearly a decade now and fans really want something new, and one modder's valiant attempt is now doing the rounds on Reddit.

Wait, there's a GTA 12

The developers for this mod wanted to recreate Grand Theft Auto 4 set in Russia. It seems to be a rough attempt but it does serve the purpose for the most part. Gamers can actually tell that the map is different from what GTA 4 offered.

The video features the protagonist driving what seems to be an in-game version of the Lada Priora car on a narrow street. The character then heads into an amusement park, which looks quite good, if we're honest. The player then proceeds to a different location after riding the ferris wheel.

The Russian video description roughly translates to:

"On the Internet, in addition to this map - Nizhny Novgorod, there seem to be maps: St. Petersburg, Moscow, Omsk, and Novosibirsk, I emphasize the word "seemingly", because I didn’t specify, this map was quite enough for me for tests... If only they all worked fine in multiplayer, then I would definitely test them all, otherwise they are all buggy alpha, and beta versions, barely working even in single / offline, and already abandoned half the battle by authors / developers."

Fan reactions

Reddit is famous for such posts making the rounds and the GTA community, being so huge, did not want to miss out on this one. Here are some of the funniest reactions to the post.

u/Powerful_History_155 hits the nail on its head and points out that we are truly lagging behind with Grand Theft Auto 5.

Hats off to this Redditor u/u2020bullet's determination to dig up a video. The user also found a modded version of the current game. Gamers can view it here.

The PS2 also saw many modded versions of San Andreas.

Quite the name for this version. Maybe Rockstar will actually pick up on this one and finish it.

Conclusion

The modding community associated with the Grand Theft Auto Series is huge and some incredible work goes on in there. There are too many mods to count at this point but many of them can be used to renew the in-game experience and make it feel fresh for players for whom GTA 6 cannot come soon enough.

