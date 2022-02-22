5 GTA 6 leaks that fans wish are proven true

GTA 6 has finally been announced by Rockstar Games, and fans have completely gone crazy. No reveal has been made yet. However, leaks have been making their rounds on the web since GTA 5 was released. There are too many to count now.

Some leaks were debunked, and some are still holding their own till today. New alleged leaks come out every day, and fans sit decoding them on public forums. This article talks about the leaks fans hope turn out to be true.

GTA 6 leaks that fans wish come to life

5) Gunplay inspired by RDR 2

Grand Theft Auto fans are also the same fans who love RDR 2 and everything about it. Over time, comparisons began to be drawn, and fans wished for a few things in GTA that resembled those in RDR2.

Gunplay in RDR 2 is highly realistic, especially because Arthur can only carry a few weapons at a certain time and store the rest on his horse. A leak suggested that the upcoming game could go the RDR 2 route and use cars like horses in RDR 2.

This means that players will no longer be able to house the entire Ammunition stock in their back pockets. Surprisingly, most fans are happy that this could happen.

4) 2022 reveal

Now that Rockstar has officially confirmed that the development of the next installment of the series is 'well underway', fans want a little more. A reveal would mean showing how the game looks and where it is set.

Fans are circling the Rockstar boat like sharks in the ocean. They just want something to bite on to. With GTA 5, Rockstar revealed the game in 2011 and launched it in 2013. Will they retake the same route? Everyone has to wait and watch.

3) October 2023 - February 2024 release

As mentioned before, fans are going nuts and need something more. The leak suggests that the initial version of GTA 6 might come out between October 2023 and February 2024. It has already been a decade, and fans cannot wait anymore.

The leak also suggested that the game might be released in 2022-23, but fans hope it is not true as they do not want another Definitive Trilogy fiasco. A broken game is the last thing fans want after a decade-long wait.

2) Modern-day setting

The community is somewhat split on this leak. Some want the game to be set in the 80s, while others want a modern-day setting. Redditor u/BigThinkerer makes a good point and says gamers have already experienced an 80s backdrop, and there's no reason to re-do it. Something fresh and new is always more exciting.

1) Vice City setting

Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City and adjoining areas is a leak that has come up numerous times and from various sources. Vice City is Rockstar's rendition of Miami, Florida.

The timeline theme revolved around Vice City and predicted a drug cartel-ish storyline set in the 80s. But fans would love to revisit VC in the modern-day and see how Rockstar renders Miami using next-gen hardware at their disposal.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has probably become the most talked-about game to date, and with good reason. Rockstar has a lot to reveal, and fans are eager to learn more. Patience is key. Till then, there's Reddit.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar