5 most unusual locations Rockstar could choose for GTA 6

The GTA franchise from Rockstar is probably one of the most popular and successful of all time. Gamers rush to it whenever something new comes out. Over time, Rockstar has featured quite a few interesting locations in the game.

Gamers' excitement went through the roof when Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 came out. Players also explored Miami in Vice City and a unique mash-up of San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles in San Andreas. Liberty city was based off New York and Los Santos depicts Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The latest announcement from Rockstar is out and it confirms that the latest edition is 'well under development'. Fans are really excited and cannot wait for more information. The Grand Theft Auto Universe has been speculating and throwing around ideas about the possible setting of the next game. This article talks about the most popular options.

Where will GTA VI be set?

#5 Washington DC

GTA outside the USA is a difficult idea to comprehend as gamers are used to the American ambience. The redditor u/GuyIncognito-92 came up with a Grand Theft Auto-styled map for Washington DC. Kudos to the creator as the maps are very fitting for the game and the details on them are quite accurate.

The game, if set in Washington DC, would be amazing. Politics, corruption, and crime mixed together would be chaotic and that's what keeps the fans going. Rockstar has always put forward a satirical take on things and doing that with DC would be next level. Plus, the White House would be in-game. One can only dream about the possibilities.

#4 Moscow

Having the Kremlin in GTA VI would be amazing [Image via Sportskeeda]

Russia is one of the world's most densely populated countries and Moscow is its capital. It is also the Northern-most Megacity in the world, along with being the 9th most expensive to live in.

A GTA set in Moscow could work with the Russian Mafia, Politics, and International Tension. There are loads of possibilities for a story. For instance, an American citizen having trouble with some people could have used the Russian Mafia's help and now has to work off this debt by doing jobs for the Mafia in their motherland.

#3 Texas

Moving inland might be new for Rockstar [Image via Reddit]

The Grand Theft Auto Series has always stuck to the coastal areas of North America, such as Miami or New York. The series has never moved more inland into southern states like Texas.

Rockstar always exaggerates and represents the American lifestyle in a satirical way and that has always resonated with fans. Texas and its hardcore southern culture is something Rockstar has either not thought of or ignored. It would be fun to see NPCs addressing everybody as 'y'all' all the time with that signature southern twang.

#2 London

Going to a completely different continent and exploring London would be very exciting. Some gamers are also quite willing to see this change while others do not want GTA to venture out of North America. Watchdogs: Legion has heard massive praise for the recreated London. Fans feel Rockstar could do an even better job.

Visiting the London Eye, Big Ben, and Buckingham Palace while in a Deluxo. Oh, what a sight it would be!

#1 Mexico

A recent Reddit post on the r/GTA6 subreddit had a poll regarding which city the upcoming game should be set in. Mexico came out as the clear winner and gamers even came up with ideas.

If the game is set in Mexico, bordering USA areas could be accessible too. Border-issue crimes can be a huge part of the game. Entering Mexico would also mean crossing over the RDR universe. This will create the scope for amazing easter eggs as well.

