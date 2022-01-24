GTA Online griefer tries to destroy player's Deluxo, regrets it instantly

Both GTA Online players and Redditors alike enjoy watching videos when a player manages to outsmart a griefer in the game. Fortunately, there are many glorious videos of griefers failing that are sure to keep gamers entertained.

Many players have found the Deluxo to be the perfect vehicle to evade enemies, as well as being very useful in striking back.

This article will discuss what happened when a griefer tried to take out a player in their Deluxo and instantly regretted their decision.

Redditors love to see a griefer's plan backfire in GTA Online

This video clip posted by Redditor u/RyanSeibert69 shows a griefer in GTA Online trying to take out a player in their Deluxo as they fly towards Los Santos.

Redditors have seen other videos of players in the Imponte Deluxo, pulling off insane moves while flying and turning the tables on their attackers. In the right hands, the vehicle can evade many types of rockets and other weaponry. Whilst in the vehicle's flyer or hover mode, gamers can quickly switch back to the car mode and drop out of harm's way at a moment's notice.

The Deluxo switches back into car mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

When the GTA Online player landed his car in the clip, the griefer fired a rocket right into the side of the vehicle and blew it up. Strangely, the player is unharmed as he casually steps out of the exploding car while the griefer is killed by the explosion. Redditors found this to be hilarious instant karma and were quick to make jokes about it.

More commenters seemed less impressed by the wild driving in the video and more concerned with how the player managed to survive. It is possible that the GTA Online player who recorded this video could have been using some form of God Mode cheat that allows players to take no damage.

Another Redditor joked that it might have happened because of the unattractive wheels on the flying car.

Regardless of how the player managed to survive this up close and personal rocket attack, they certainly had the last laugh.

Standing over the griefer who did more damage to himself (Image via Sportskeeda)

It seems like the griefer was standing too close to the rocket's explosion and ended up getting blown to death. To further add insult to injury, the surviving player casually stepped out of his destroyed vehicle to look over at the griefer. Hilariously, the final nail in the coffin is the fact that the griefer would now have to pay for the Deluxo he had just destroyed as seen in the notification above.

Edited by Atul S