GTA Online player evades a rocket in style and destroys attacker within seconds

The GTA Online video in this article shows two players having a battle after a supply mission incident. Redditor u/shaggypoo posted the clip after an enemy player destroyed his cargo in the game.

Slightly different from griefers are the players who try to steal cargo and supplies from other players. These enemies at least have some purpose and are not simply trying to drive other players mad for the fun of it.

This article will discuss how one player managed not only to evade a rocket but immediately destroy his attacker in GTA Online.

This GTA Online player deserves an award for his frontflip kill

The video above shows a brief clip of when an attacker's plan backfired on him during the game. As all GTA fans know, things don't always go the way the players want them to.

The player was being tracked by someone on an Oppressor MKII who had just destroyed his cargo shipment. Lock-on warnings were heard a couple of times as the gamer seemed to be evading the flying bike. After passing through a building and taking off in his Imponte Deluxo, the enemy in front of him fired a rocket.

The gamer in the Deluxo disengaged his flight mode and executed a perfect frontflip. Mid-spin, the player locks onto the enemy and fires a rocket, destroying him with a homing missile. After this big defensive move, the Deluxo kicked back into flight mode and almost landed smoothly.

Even the original Redditor carries on with the thread expressing his shock at such a move.

Flipping and flying while locking onto the enemy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many GTA Online fans feel that the style with which this player pulled off these defensive manoeuvres deserves some award or at least congratulations.

All GTA Online gamers will see a notification appear in the corner of their screen telling them when another organization is moving cargo. This is a prompt for every player in the lobby, allowing them to steal said cargo from the opposition. It is then up to each individual whether to proceed with what they are doing or drop everything and go cargo hunting.

It is not always possible to tell if you are stealing from someone using a deadly vehicle like the Deluxo or an Oppressor MKII in the game. Players do this at their own risk.

Why is the Deluxo the best car for moves like this?

The Imponte Deluxo is one of the most impressive cars in the game for so many reasons. It does cost over $3.5million at trade price, but players using it the right way will undoubtedly reap the benefits.

The Deluxo did appear in GTA Vice City but did not have the flight capabilities in GTA Online.

The Deluxo was introduced to GTA Online in the Doomsday Heist update. Despite its high price, it became one of the most popular cars for gamers to buy.

Also Read Article Continues below

The car is fast on terrain and handles like a dream in the sky. By simply upgrading the vehicle and attaching machine guns or homing missiles, gamers now have a car to rival the military jets in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar