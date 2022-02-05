Did Rockstar Games just officially announce GTA 6?

GTA 6 is breaking the internet right now, thanks to the latest news from Rockstar Games.

For the longest time, fans have been waiting for the latest entry to the series. While GTA Online is constantly updated, there hasn't been a new single-player game since GTA 5 in 2013. Some fans want to put Los Santos behind them and try something completely different.

Rockstar has finally given a major update regarding GTA 6. In a slightly cryptic manner, they officially announced the game is well under way. While no gameplay footage is currently available, fans can rest assured that Rockstar is planning something big in the near future.

Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 in a roundabout way

$𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ @slvppy wake up to find out GTA 6 is now in the works wake up to find out GTA 6 is now in the works https://t.co/oesvx6SO6A

Fans have been waiting for a very long time for the confirmation of GTA 6, which promises to be the biggest game in the series. After several years of leaks and rumors, they finally got their answers. Rockstar Games decided to acknowledge the fanbase by addressing their concerns.

Yes, the game is officially announced

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Rockstar doesn't need a gameplay trailer to officially announce GTA 6. Instead, they've confirmed active development for the game. Judging by the engagement level of this tweet, it was more than enough for hundreds of thousands of fans. Most of them are treating it like an official announcement.

Many players have reacted to the recent news with excitement. All the company had to do is acknowledge the existence of this game. By doing so, it lets players know that Rockstar has big plans underway.

Rockstar will try to build hype from this announcement

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

The company knows exactly what it's doing with their recent announcement. There is a reason why the game didn't get a surprise trailer all of a sudden. Rockstar wants to build more anticipation for the game.

From this point on, everybody is going to be talking about it. This will certainly cast a large shadow over this year's E3. By announcing the game's development, players will start to speculate on its release date. There is no way Rockstar would announce the game unless it would be ready in a few years.

In the meantime, Rockstar will grow their social media presence. Anytime a big event draws near (such as E3 or the Game Awards), players will bring up GTA 6. It will be a major talking point for a while now. The game's status is no longer mere speculation, but a confirmed reality.

