5 most impressive records that the GTA franchise holds 

The GTA franchise is like the Harry Potter of gaming, having garnered millions of fans worldwide who rely on Rockstar for an easy but all-consuming escape from the daily, draining grind of life.

The leading company has been around for a while and never fails to leave players in absolute awe. Some may even argue that the GTA franchise is not just a series of full-throttle adventures. It is a cultural phenomenon, an unforgettable masterpiece that has left a lasting mark on so many.

As such, the GTA franchise holds quite a few impressive records. Forget the fact that it's the most raved game in the world. From the results it's driven, it would appear that it is the gaming industry.

Of course, a number of worthy competitions have sprung up over the years, challenging the satirical uniqueness of the GTA franchise. But what one shouldn't forget is that Rockstar Games has inspired the many masterpieces that now exist in the world.

Before GTA San Andreas changed the dynamic of gaming, not a lot of games had toyed with the idea of gang culture so blatantly, so unabashedly, and so successfully.

Before GTA 4, with its sprawling world and robust textures, became one of the most rated games out there. And none had pushed the limits of the virtual world so far.

And before GTA 5 broke the tradition of gaming by featuring full-frontal nudity and many more controversial scenes, no other game had the courage to take it so far.

The GTA franchise is not only incomparable but also unbeatable, which explains why so many people of all ages across the globe are so devoted to Rockstar Games.

Listed below are five of the most impressive records held by the GTA franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 great records held by the GTA franchise

5) Best-selling PS2 game

Image via topps2games.blogspot.com

Decades after its release, GTA San Andreas is still one of the most beloved games from the GTA franchise. The response it amassed can be judged by the fact that it went on to become the best-selling game on PlayStation 2 and sold over 17.33 million units worldwide.

4) GTA 5 leaving its competitors in the dust

Image via hdwallpaper.nu

GTA 5, being the newest obsession of players, didn't have a lot of trouble breaking old records and becoming the fastest entertainment product to gross $1 billion. That is quite a lot of money.

3) The big bucks grinder

Image via thegamer.com

GTA 5 also happens to be the first entertainment property to have generated the highest revenue in 24 hours. A record like this makes normal people question the purpose of their lives.

2) Breaking industry sales

Image via apkmody.io

While the graphics of GTA 4 were nowhere near as mind-blowing as that of GTA 5, they were still incredibly fleshed-out for a game that was released back in 2008. The GTA franchise, once again, broke industry records by generating over $500 million a week after releasing GTA 4.

1) The instant best-seller

Image via gamespot.com

Rockstar truly left people in awe by releasing a game that, instead of one, had three different insanely diverse and unique playable characters. This had never been done before in gaming, which is probably why GTA 5 broke the record by becoming a best-selling video game in 24 hours.

The GTA franchise undoubtedly knows how to stay on the top.