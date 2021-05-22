5 great vehicles that players can spawn as a CEO in GTA Online

A CEO enjoys a number of exclusive perks in GTA Online. One of them is the ability to spawn vehicles at the required location.

To become a CEO in GTA Online, the player will first need to buy a CEO office, which admittedly costs a lot of money.

Here is a list of all the vehicles that a CEO can spawn in GTA Online:

SuperVolito

Turreted Limo

Baller LE LWB (Armored)

XLS

BeeJay XL

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Cognoscenti (Armored)

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Schafter LWB (Armored)

Washington

Stretch

Patriot

Super Diamond

Sanchez

Duneloader

Bodhi

Havok

This article highlights 5 of the best vehicles that players can spawn as a CEO in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 CEO vehicles in GTA Online

#5 The Sanchez

The Sanchez in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Sanchez is one of the most popular motorbikes featured in the GTA franchise, having made an appearance in almost every Grand Theft Auto game except for GTA Advance.

This incredibly powerful dirt bike retains most of its trademark features and boasts a classic off-road charm.

Recorded at a top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h), the Sanchez is no Oppressor MK II but is still one of the fastest motorbikes in GTA Online.

#4 Schafter LWB

The Schafter LWB is another amazing vehicle that a CEO has the privilege to spawn in GTA Online. The vehicle comes equipped with bulletproof armor that can take its fair share of bullets before blowing up.

The LWB is one of the most popular CEO vehicles in GTA Online because it not only looks like an absolute wrecker but also performs like one.

#3 The Cognoscenti

GTA Online features a wide variety of high-end vehicles, but none quite eclipse the popularity of armored cars. Armored vehicles protect players from the enemy and any unexpected assaults.

The Cognoscenti is one of the best armored vehicles that a CEO can spawn in GTA Online. Equipped with a bullet-resistant body and a number of cool features, the Cognoscenti is the embodiment of power and destruction.

#2 The Duneloader

The Duneloader in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The fact that the Duneloader cannot be bought in GTA Online makes it a special CEO weapon. If a player is not a CEO, they will have to scrounge the map to get their hands on this incredible vehicle.

The Duneloader is a two-door civilian truck that makes for one heck of an off-road ride. It weighs surprisingly less for a bulky-looking vehicle and performs exceptionally well when speeding through off-road conditions. Its speed is decent for a truck, and its acceleration is incredibly quick.

#1 The Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the most devastating weaponized helicopters in GTA Online.

Equipped with a number of lethal weapons, the Buzzard is more than just a lightning-fast bird. Whether it's a heist or a low-key quest, the Buzzard will always make a great case for itself.