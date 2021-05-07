5 most reliable vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online can be a tough place, especially when a player roams around Freemode without any reliable weapons or vehicles.

A vehicle is more than just a means to travel in GTA Online; it is an essential part of a player's loadout. A great vehicle will ensure security and speed while also helping the player complete missions and setups efficiently.

Players will often need a vehicle that can perform all sorts of jobs in GTA Online. While there are hundreds to pick from, here are some of the most reliable vehicles in the game.

5 dependable GTA Online vehicles in 2021

#1 Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma strikes a balance between durability, performance, and utility. The car, as the name implies, comes with armor plating that can protect the driver and his/her passengers from taking too much damage.

While players can occasionally take damage through the windows, they'll have a much better shot at survival in a Kuruma than most other cars in GTA Online.

The Armored Kuruma is a must-have for players in the game, especially for contact missions and heist set-ups.

#2 Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper might just be one of the most beloved vehicles in GTA Online, and it is quite easy to see why. The chopper comes equipped with great weaponry that can shred just about anything that comes its way.

On top of that, it is also one of the fastest means to get around, making resupply/sell missions extremely quick in the game.

The Buzzard is pretty much a necessity should the players want to run businesses in the game as it allows for extremely quick transportation.

#3 MOC/Terrorbyte/Avenger

The MOC, the Terrorbyte and the Avenger are some of the toughest vehicles in GTA Online. They bring a whole host of additional features that make them incredibly appealing to players in the game.

The Terrorbyte, for instance, can give players access to Client Jobs, which are essentially high-paying missions. The MOC has its own set of missions, while the Avenger probably has the strongest armor in GTA Online.

These mobile operating bases help to bolster one's arsenal and are vehicles that all players should consider buying.

#4 Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the newest bad boys in GTA Online. The vehicle made an immediate impact on the launch of the Cayo Perico Heist update. This amphibious car is equipped with extremely tough armor as well as an unlimited capacity for missiles, making it an easy sell to players.

The Toreador also comes equipped with a powerful rocket boost that can propel it forward at great speed.

#5 Oppressor MKII

The Oppressor MKII may have a bad reputation in GTA Online (courtesy of griefers), but it is the closest thing to the most perfect vehicle in the game. Whether it is missions, heist set-ups, or resupply runs, the Oppressor MKII will make life much easier for players in GTA Online.

However, it is important not to be irresponsible with the Oppressor MKII's features, as there is nothing more annoying than a tryhard in GTA Online.