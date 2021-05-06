Top 5 fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online as of May 2021

GTA Online pretty much encourages players to splash out every once in a while to get their hands on better weaponry, vehicles, and more. So it makes sense for players to acquire the most useful things since it is very easy to get swept up at the moment and buy ludicrous items with no purpose.

Speed has always been the number one priority for many GTA Online fans, and being fast on the ground is very important. Whether it be for missions or races, vehicles will always be an integral part of the GTA Online experience, and here we take a look at the fastest ones.

Note: Arena War vehicles and other boost-assisted vehicles will not be included on the list. Also, this article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online as of May 2021

Stats by - GTAbase/Broughy

#1 - Nagasaki BF400

Top Speed - 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

The BF400 is a versatile beast in a way that it can go off-road and still be able to maintain a high speed without losing much of its handling. This bike is comfortable on all sorts of terrain, making it an extremely useful vehicle when trying to evade cops and other enemy NPCs.

It might not be as handy in a race as some of the other bikes, yet it is one of the best ones in GTA Online and is hailed as such.

#2 - Ocelot Pariah

Top Speed - 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

The Ocelot Pariah has long been held as one of the fastest on-ground vehicles in GTA Online without a boost. Its handling does seem to leave room for improvement, yet players will be hard-pressed to find faster vehicles on a straight.

The Ocelot Pariah can tear through a straight without much issue, and its only drawback is its slightly heavy touch around corners.

#3 - Itali RSX

Top Speed - 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h)

The Itali RSX has emerged as a bright new star on the GTA Online racing scene as one of the fastest cars around. Introduced in 2020 as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, the Itali RSX has steadily risen in popularity and is one of the fastest cars around in the game.

The Itali RSX posts some great stats on the board and has a very nimble feel around corners, making it such a good buy in the game.

#4 - Bati 801RR/801

Top Speed - 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

The Bati 801RR and 801 have the exact top speed, but sometimes players might go for the one with the special livery. This bike might just be the cheapest vehicle on the list but is no slouch when it comes to performing admirably in circuits as well as on the streets in GTA Online.

A powerful combination of speed and great handling, the Bati 801 is a speed demon built solely for the purpose of going ludicrously fast.

#5 - Hakuchou Drag

Top Speed - 134.00 mph (215.65 km/h)

Another case of its purchase price not reflecting its absolutely great performance, the Hakuchou Drag is a beast of a machine. This bike can absolutely tear through the competition when it comes to straights and hold its own through a tight corner, which is why GTA Online players love the Hakuchou.

The Hakuchou Drag might not be suited for off-track purposes, but it is still a great bike even without upgrades and modifications.