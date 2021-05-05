Top 5 overpriced GTA Online vehicles that are not value for money

In GTA Online, it's not only about making a lot of money but also spending it wisely to make sure that each investment is fruitful. While sitting on one's money the entire time might seem like a good option, players would be much better off making new acquisitions, buying useful vehicles, and things of that sort.

There are plenty of options afforded to the player in terms of vehicle variety. And the range of choices might sometimes lead them down the wrong path. Expensive does not always equate to being "useful" in GTA Online, and many vehicles are priced very high simply for the sake of it.

There are certain vehicles that players must be wary of and avoid at all costs since they don't have much to offer and never live up to their price tag.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 overpriced GTA Online vehicles that are not value for money

#1 - Imponte Ruiner 2000

Price: $5,745,600

Trade Price: $4,320,000

Sure, the Imponte Ruiner has a certain outlandish charm to it, with all its rockets and parachute glory, yet it isn't worth the five million players might drop for it. The vehicle is nowhere near as useful as its massive five million price tag would have one believe in GTA Online.

Players' money would be much better off with purchasing vehicles like the Buzzard or the Oppressor MKII. The five million might just be enough money to buy those two instead of this overpriced vanity purchase in GTA Online.

#2 - S80RR

Price: $2,575,000

The S80RR is certainly an interesting-looking vehicle, and players might be fans of endurance cars, which might tempt them to buy this beauty. Yet, the 2.5 million price tag is simply too big of an asking price for something that ranks nowhere near the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

For two million, players can make much better investments and ones that might actually make them money instead of burning a hole in their bank accounts.

#3 - Coil Rocket Voltic

Price: $3,830,400

The only part of this car that is appealing is the giant, hilariously oversized rocket that sits on the rear end of the car. Apart from that solid boost, the Rocket Voltic doesn't have much to offer.

This kind of money should only be reserved for the most useful purchases in GTA Online, and the Rocket Voltic isn't anywhere close to being useful. Perhaps if it had a strong armor, it would've been a slightly better choice, but that isn't the case.

#4 - Tezeract

Price: $2,825,000

The oddly shaped and peculiar Tezeract doesn't have the kind of punch players have come to expect off of this price range in GTA Online. While the Itali RSX hovers somewhere around this price range as well, it does have the privilege of being a good-looking car.

The Tezeract is just "odd" at best and "downright unappealing" at its worst. While some may be fans of the alien freakshow aesthetic, the Tezeract's performance doesn't do it any favors either and is as overpriced as it gets in GTA Online.

#5 - Furia

Price: $2,740,000

Trade Price: $2,055,000

The Grotti Furia could've been one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online, purely for how great it looks, and if it could have only performed as such too. The car is a decent purchase should the player enjoy spending their millions on vanity purchases with no real value.

The Furia isn't going to be winning any races any time soon and is more of a runway model than a race-track champion.