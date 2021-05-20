Should Rockstar port GTA 4 and GTA 5 to Android and iOS devices?

The rise of mobile gaming over the last few years has been nothing short of impressive and has even compelled Rockstar Games to port their prized franchise, GTA, to the platform.

Android and iOS devices have gotten increasingly better over the last decade and are now considered capable handheld consoles.

Massive games like GTA San Andreas and Chinatown Wars run without much issue on most Android devices and even older iPhones. At this point, it is hard for even gaming purists to argue against the credibility of smartphones as legitimate handheld consoles.

For publishers like Rockstar Games, the mobile device market is incredibly appealing, given just how financially rewarding it is. Yet, the company hasn't gotten to the top of the food chain by simply chasing the bag.

There also has to be a creative opportunity for publishers and studios to explore when it comes to porting titles like GTA 4 and 5 over to mobile devices.

Given the advancement in smartphone technology, is there enough of a creative opportunity for Rockstar to explore?

Does it make sense for both fans and Rockstar Games to port GTA 4 and 5 to smartphone devices?

To begin this discussion, one has to note just how incredible a gap there is between GTA 4 and 5. Not only is there a five-year difference between the two, but the games utilize completely different iterations of the RAGE engine. GTA 5 is also more technologically demanding, hardware-wise, than GTA 4.

Even with the most powerful smartphone, GTA 5 would have a tough time running on smartphones. As a result, major concessions will need to be made, and a simple port will not be an option. This rules out the possibility of having GTA 5 on smartphones, at least for the time being.

GTA 4 might be the perfect title to bring over to the smartphone platform

Even by today's standards, GTA 4 was a decidedly more mature title in the series. The game ditched the franchise's penchant for over-the-top humor in favor of serious commentary and drama.

For many, GTA 4 remains a high point in the series that they look back on fondly and might even consider booting up again.

As it is not available on last-gen consoles (PS4/Xbox One), the only way people can play GTA 4 if they don't own a PS3 or Xbox 360 is on PC. While the PC version of the game is clearly up to the mark, the game might just see more success on mobile devices.

Over the years, fans have shown incredible appreciation for console-level AAA experiences on mobile devices. This is evident by the success of games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and countless others on Android and iOS platforms.

Previous games in the series have also had great success on the platform, and Take-Two considers it a viable market for their games.

It is incredibly tough to port over a game as massive as GTA 4 to mobile devices, but if Rockstar can pull it off, it might just be the most successful game in the series on the platform.