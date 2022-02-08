5 reasons why GTA 6 will be a breath of fresh air

GTA 6 is a very exciting prospect that will ultimately give players a completely different experience.

For nearly a decade, players have been stuck with GTA 5 and its online counterpart. While the latter continues to be updated every few months, some miss the single player adventure. As good as these games are, a change in scenery would be greatly appreciated.

The good news is that GTA 6 is being actively developed by Rockstar Games. After several years of the same old games, many players consider this a breath of fresh air. Fans want to see what Rockstar has in store for this franchise. One can only imagine what the company can do with modern technology.

Five reasons why GTA 6 is an exciting prospect for the series

5) Fans get what they've been asking for

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

For the longest time, fans have been clamoring for a new GTA title. Anytime Rockstar would post anything on social media, it would be met with questions about GTA 6. It's been a highly anticipated game for several years now.

At the very least, Rockstar has acknowledged the fan demand with a recent tweet. Nonetheless, it will take a while before the game is released.

4) Potential for new features

Rockstar prides itself on setting the bar high with each game, only to jump over it by the next. Each numbered installment adds new features to make it stand out. GTA 6 should be no different in that regard.

For instance, there have been a few leaks concerning a patent, filed back in October 2020. Rockstar is apparently trying to overhaul NPC behavior to make it more realistic. This means that NPCs could react to situations in a more dynamic manner.

3) A brand new story

Players will always love the main cast of GTA 5. However, it's time for GTA 6 to shift the narrative direction elsewhere.

The current decade is a far different one than the 2010's. In terms of satire, Rockstar Games have always been masters of their craft. One can only imagine the issues they will tackle in the next game.

2) It will be a change of scenery

There are only so many times the player can hear Michael talk about why he moved to Los Santos. Many of them simply want to move out.

Hopefully, GTA 6 will say goodbye to Los Santos and head out for a broader horizon. Whether it's tropical Vice City or a completely new location, some players just want a different map. GTA Online's Cayo Perico was popular for that reason, because it gave players something new to explore.

1) Gameplay can finally be updated

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Gameplay wise there is only so much that can be done with the GTA 5 mechanics/engine from 8 years ago. GTA Online has done every possible thing within those limitations a dozen times, but still has to try to present something "new". I don't envy the people who have that job. Gameplay wise there is only so much that can be done with the GTA 5 mechanics/engine from 8 years ago. GTA Online has done every possible thing within those limitations a dozen times, but still has to try to present something "new". I don't envy the people who have that job.

DarkViperAU is a popular streamer who is very familiar with how GTA 5 and Online works. However, he brings up a good point in regards to the game's mechanics. Rockstar did everything they could with an engine dating back to 2013.

GTA 6 has the potential to revitalize the stale combat system. For example, some players would love to perform combo attacks and grappling techniques, rather than a few clumsy punches.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul