When could players expect GTA 6 to be released?

Now that GTA 6 has been officially announced, fans are anticipating its eventual release.

The game has been hyped up for several years now. In a series of recent tweets, Rockstar Games let everyone know that GTA 6 is under active development. Without a doubt, the company will have gamers talking about it for the next several months. The question remains if the game will be released anytime soon.

There's good reason to believe that GTA 6 is within distant horizons. Based on a few potential leaks and historical precedence, the game could be out within a few years. Regardless, players should always maintain their expectations. This is going to be a highly ambitious game, even by Rockstar standards.

Here is a speculative look at a potential release date for GTA 6

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

When discussing the potential release date for this game, it's truly anyone's guess. This ultimately depends on Rockstar's development cycle, which may or may not be prone to chaotic twists. Nonetheless, fans don't want a repeat of Cyberpunk 2077, so they could wait it out a little bit longer.

According to leaks, 2024 or 2025 is a very realistic possibility

Tom Henderson is a reputed insider with a history of accurate leaks, such as Battlefield 2042. He often provides updates on what is going on with the development of GTA 6. According to him, players might have to wait until 2024 or 2025 for the release date.

Henderson brings up that Rockstar is going through a challenging process. Several key members have already left the company, including Dan Houser and Leslie Benzies. It's going to be a very different Rockstar moving forward.

Of course, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

It does follow precedence with previous games

Rockstar Games has a habit where they release games two years after their official announcement. Below is a time frame of popular games between their announcement and release date, in chronological order:

GTA 4 (announced 2006, released 2008)

(announced 2006, released 2008) GTA 5 (announced 2011, released 2013)

(announced 2011, released 2013) Red Dead Redemption 2 (announced 2016, released 2018)

It would make sense for GTA 6 to launch sometime in 2024 or 2025. Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge game with an 8 year development cycle. Since the game was released back in 2018, Rockstar had more than enough time to get started on GTA 6. It's reasonable to believe that it will only take a few more years.

It should be noted that GTA 6 could always be delayed for whatever reason, which is what happened to GTA 4.

Most importantly, players should definitely wait for a trailer

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Nope - Articles that covered that video said "Insider says GTA 6 won't release until 2025" because it makes a better headline and gets you to click.I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Nope - Articles that covered that video said "Insider says GTA 6 won't release until 2025" because it makes a better headline and gets you to click. I said 23-24 early in 2021 and pushed that date to 24-25 because of the ongoing issues at the company.

Currently, it's hard to say how far along the project is underway. Rockstar has yet to release any gameplay footage. According to insider Chris Liberty, there were problems with development that could delay its progress.

It's always a good idea to temper expectations. Fans should patiently wait for the official gameplay trailer. By the time Rockstar puts it out, it will let players know the game is almost finished.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

