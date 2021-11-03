A GTA insider calls GTA 6 the most chaotic project ever

Fans of GTA 6 may be seeing their worst nightmares come true, but only partially, as reports indicate that the game is stuck in development hell.

Although Rockstar hasn't officially stated anything regarding the game, it is unlikely to cancel the project. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has often hinted at the future game, and it's better to be late than to never be released. As a result, Tom Henderson's reports of a 2024-25 release date seems more plausible with every passing day.

The latest reports suggest that everything isn't going according to Rockstar's plan, which is delaying GTA 6 considerably.

Insider claims that GTA 6 is stuck in development hell

The above video is in French, and those who don't speak the language may have difficulty understanding it. YouTube desktop offers an option to auto-translate the subtitles that they can use instead. In this video, GTA insider Chris Liberty of Rockstar Mag' has stated what he has learned about the game. This is done in the form of answering questions posed by fans.

He has claimed that Rockstar has been having problems in the development of GTA 6. He adds that this has been their most chaotic project ever, with Rockstar continuously altering the storyline and various game aspects since 2019. Take-Two wanted to release the game in 2020, but various reasons have contributed to this situation.

Since Dan Houser departed from Rockstar, the team has had a slew of challenges, and someone questioned Chris whether this contributed to the problems. He responded that although development has resumed following Houser's departure, the firm is still going through a challenging period.

Chris also expressed scepticism about the game's fate when asked about it. According to him, it is likely to be disastrous, and he stated that he had acquired some unpleasant information regarding it. It's unclear whether Rockstar will ramp up the pace with GTA 6 or if it will ever materialize, but Chris has stated that a Red Dead Redemption remaster is in the works.

This is excellent news for fans of Rockstar Games titles, even though the uncertainty regarding GTA 6 looms significant overhead. Fans can divert their attention by playing the remastered GTA trilogy that releases next week. When the Red Dead Redemption remastered comes out, that is something fans might also wish to look forward to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar