Which game is more realistic according to fans: GTA 4 or GTA 5?

The GTA series has seen some great games over the past few decades. Grand Theft Auto 5 broke major boundaries upon its release and continues to be thronged by players even today. The current game is set to be re-launched for its third console generation.

The gaming community has always been vocal and highly opinionated. The duel between the fourth and fifth entries in the series has been hot. According to fans, this article talks about which game wins the realism battle.

GTA 4 vs GTA 5: Realism

The GTA series has always been touted as one of the most realistic open-world games out there. The minute details in-game are often too minute to notice, but the devs make sure not to leave a single spot. However, fans have noticed quite a few differences over time, and the results don't always see the latest edition on top.

The close-quarter unarmed combat in GTA 4 is way ahead of what the current game offers. Niko Bellic had different animations and could pull off quite a few moves compared to Michael, Trevor, or Franklin. In 5, players can place a one-punch knockout on almost any NPC.

Another small addition that the fourth game saw and the fifth missed was players' ability to eat at restaurants like ordinary people. 5 allows players to store snacks and access them via the interaction menu. 5 also allowed players to get sodas from vending machines.

As far as realism goes, GTA 5 never even came close as it featured flying bikes and cars in terms of vehicles. The two Opressors and the Deluxo are often the most hated additions to the game as they have increased griefing tenfold. The Orbital Cannon has also done more of the same. In Four, however, players never really had this futuristic and unrealistic stuff to exploit.

Although GTA 5 can have more action and adventure, the story is not quite as realistic and grim as gamers experienced playing with Niko Bellic. The dark circumstances that led Niko to Liberty City and the ensuing hunt are far more thrilling and real. Five is less believable because it doubles down on being more satirical than real.

The allegations of the edition being too 'arcadey' is very common and true to an extent. The driving and gunplay mechanics in Five are not close to reality, even by a mile. All the guns play the same way and the only thing different is the stats.

As far as driving is concerned, it is fun to drive in the current game and it does offer way more vehicles to choose from. However, 4 hit it out of the park as far as realism goes.

Realistic car damage was evident as specific parts would get dents and scrapes as they got hit. Driving was even more practical in terms of handling, speed and feedback. Trying to steer a heavy car at high speed around corners felt like it.

Overview

Both games have pros and cons and at the end of the day, it is up to what gamers want from each game. 5 is made with advanced tech and features way better graphics and is a very beautiful game. Four has a gripping storyline and realistic mechanics missing from 5.

Pitting them against each other isn't fair as they are the same in many ways but very different in others. Both are fantastic games and should not be skipped for any reason.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen