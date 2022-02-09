5 best GTA 5 mods for enhanced realism in February 2022

GTA 5 enjoys the benefits of having a very active modding community. Mods make life in-game easier and add a lot of replayability. Modders in the GTA 5 gaming community have developed many unique mods over time. Most of these mods make small quality-of-life changes to make stuff easy for gamers.

Realism mods, however, do not always make things easier. It sometimes raises the level of difficulty. This article talks about the best Realism mods out there.

Best GTA 5 realism mods ranked

5) NaturalVision Remastered

NV Remastered does more than give better textures [Image via 9gtamods.com]

NV Remastered is a mod created by Razed, and it completely turns the game's graphics on its head. It makes the game look very real, so much so that the gamers can also feel the tropical sunlight on their skins. Check out the mod here.

4) Ambient FX

Modder Dilapidated has created the Ambient FX mod, and it is nothing short of brilliant. The graphically overhauled photo-realistic mod fixes the textures, draw distances, lighting, etc. On the other hand, Ambient FX works on elements like smoke, smog, fire, etc.

Explosion after effects looks a lot different and closer to reality with this mod equipped. When fired, guns also smoke more realistically, and smoke trails can be spotted from afar. Get it here.

3) Disarm

Disarm puts those FPS skills to good use in GTA 5 [Image via LibertyCity.NET]

Graphical mods may be a favorite for most gamers, but some players enjoy the other aspects of realism. The Disarm mod, created by Jedijosh920, rewards gamers with bullseye precision.

It enables players to shoot out the weapons from the hands of NPCs. This is an excellent mod as it brings back a much-loved feature from previous series titles. Get the mod here.

2) Better Chases +

Police Chases in GTA 5 were always too wasy. Not anymore [Image via GTA5-Mods.com]

The Better Chases + mod by Daimian overhaul the police's chase and overall behavior and bring it much closer to real life. The most noticeable change comes when NPCs need to report spotted crimes with no cops nearby.

The aggression of the cops is also very realistic as they do not go guns blazing all the time. Overall, the mod ensures the criminal's human rights are respected. Gamers can test it out here.

1) Realistic Driving V

GTA 5 surpassed every gamer's expectations back when it launched. Over time, however, players began expecting more from aspects like driving in-game.

Many complained about the arcade feel to it. The Realistic Driving V mod negates the arcade feel and brings realism, making tires, terrains, weight, the center of gravity, etc., count in-game. Modder Killatomate came up with RD V. Check it out here.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha