5 wildest GTA 5 mods that players need to try out in 2021

GTA 5 has a laborious modding community that has created an excellent collection of mods for the game. There are also some bizarre and outlandish mods which are sure to entertain most fans who are tired of the vanilla single-player experience.

With that in mind, we've rounded up five of these oddball mods that add a unique twist to the gameplay in GTA 5.

GTA 5 mods: 5 of the most bizarre mods ever made for the game

5) Animal Cannon

Based on the vehicle cannon, this mod allows players to shoot animals from their guns. Predictably, it leads to pandemonium as live creatures can be launched like missiles in large numbers to cause massive destruction.

Creating such a bizarre mod was possible because GTA 5 has a diverse collection of fauna. Note that this mod tends to slow down the framerate for most players.

Download here

4) No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

Installing this mod transforms GTA 5 into a survival simulator that seems to be a mix of Subnautica and Raft. Players can submerge the entire map and survive against massive ocean waves. They can even drain out all of the water and drive on the ocean's surface.

Download here

3) Dubstep Gun

This creative mod brings back the much-loved dubstep gun from Saints Row The Third. The unique weapon was one of many bizarre features of the game, and GTA 5 players can also enjoy its unique capabilities with this mod.

Players who are fed up with the mindless violence they inflict on the game's NPCs can make amends by throwing a party together. When NPCs and vehicles are fired at, they begin to dance, and dubstep music is played.

Download here

2) Chaos Mod

The Chaos Mod for GTA 5 is as simple as its name suggests, yet the possibilities are endless. Every 30 seconds, it adds roughly 300 random effects to the game. The results can range from a passenger plane falling from the skies to the player spontaneously catching fire.

Download here

1) Poke Ball

This is possibly one of the weirdest mods ever made for GTA 5, even though the idea is pretty simple. Players can catch their enemies with pokeballs, and summon them whenever needed.

Just like in the original Pokemon, players need to weaken down the targeted NPC that they wish to "catch". They can then be used as bodyguards in combat.

Download here

