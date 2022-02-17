5 characters from GTA 4 who should come back for GTA 6

Many fans believe that GTA 6 presents the perfect opportunity for characters from previous games in the series to return, either in supporting roles or as entertaining cameos.

Rockstar has used some amazing characters in multiple GTA titles over the years, so it makes sense that either some of the recurring characters should reappear, or gamers might be surprised with some faces that they were not expecting.

This article will discuss 5 characters from GTA 4 who should return for the upcoming GTA 6.

GTA 6 could use Niko and some of his friends

GTA 4 had some incredibly memorable characters, for better or for worse. The video above is one of the YouTuber's top ten picks of favorite characters from the game.

Below are 5 characters from GTA 4 that fans think would make great additions to the biggest GTA title yet to come.

5) Dwayne Forge

Dwayne Forge was once the head of the North Holland Hustlers gang in Liberty City. With an enormous criminal empire, he was also an optional friend to Niko if players made the choice not to kill him at the end of the game. It would be quite nostalgic to see Dwayne, a big-time gangster, show up somewhere in GTA 6.

4) Patrick McReary

Many GTA fans are already aware of Patrick "Packie" McReary from the McReary crime family in GTA 4. Some GTA Online gamers may have even seen and recruited him as a heist team member for the Diamond Casino Heist.

Packie McReary was able to make it all the way from Liberty City to Los Santos and is clearly still leading a life of crime. It would be great to have an old friend like him helping players along the way again in GTA 6.

3) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie was one of the first friends that Niko made in Liberty City after Roman, Niko's cousin, introduced them to each other. In GTA 4, Brucie hands out many missions and always has Niko's back in the game.

GTA Online fans may have already spotted Brucie as the personal trainer at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Many fans hope to see him once again in some capacity in GTA 6.

2) Little Jacob

Little Jacob was a character that most gamers found interesting in GTA 4 while others found his missions rather irritating. However, it is worth remembering that he and Niko were good friends.

While it is rather hopeful, many players feel that if Niko were to return to GTA 6, he would not be alone. It would be very nice to see Little Jacob return with his best friend for the most anticipated game of the series.

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is the lovable and witty Eastern European protagonist of GTA 4. Born in Yugoslavia in 1978, he emigrated illegally to Liberty City in 2008, consumed by a need for revenge and hunting an old enemy.

Fans of GTA 4 feel that Niko would make an amazing return character in GTA 6, and could easily have moved to a Vice City-like location to work with all sorts of other foreign criminal masterminds.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

