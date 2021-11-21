5 characters from GTA 5 and GTA Online that should return in GTA 6 

Throughout the span of GTA 5 and GTA Online's eight-year and running era, players have seen a wide array of characters from both GTA 5 and GTA Online. But which of these characters are worth re-introducing?

While there is a chance the players might cross paths with some of the game's protagonists like Michael, Franklin or Trevor in GTA 6, there are multiple minor characters that deserve another shot at the spotlight in the next installment.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Which characters from GTA 5 and GTA Online deserve a returning role in GTA 6

5) Lester Crest

Despite seeming rather creepy in GTA 5, Lester Crest is a fan favorite. He is integral to the entire game and helps all three of the protagonists throughout the story mode. He is the brains behind the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, and helps players along their criminal ventures.

Lester's dry, and hit-or-miss humor and awkwardness added a lot of personality to GTA Online and GTA 5 making him a great candidate for a return in GTA 6.

4) Miguel Madrazo

Miguel Madrazo was first introduced to players as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update. After meeting Miguel at The Music Locker, he tasks them with robbing El Rubio of some sensitive information and opens up the heist to players.

As the son of Martin Madrazo, Miguel could easily return in GTA 6 playing a much more important role for the Mardrazo Family. Perhaps even having succeeded his father as leader of the Cartel.

3) English Dave

Fans can't help but think of English Dave in GTA Online as a quirky character with a bunch of one-liners and an almost comically thick British accent. He is a huge part of the Cayo Perico Heist and helps players infiltrate the compound before being locked up in a cage in El Rubio's mansion.

While English Dave is an entertaining character who would make for an interesting addition to the next game, his annoying characteristic of pestering players in GTA Online may not make him a big hit with everyone.

2) Cris Fromage

Cris Fromage is one of the funniest and strangest characters that players meet in GTA 5. As head of the Epsilon cult, Cris is usually very cryptic and speaks in his own nonsensical language with words like Kifflom.

The player could choose to let Cris live or die at the end of the Epsilon missions. Either way, depending on GTA 6's narrative, players could have a lot more interactions with one of the biggest cults in the game and its leader.

1) Lazlow

It would simply not make sense for GTA 6 to exclude someone as iconic as Lazlow. The character and real-life radio DJ has been with the franchise as a radio host for over 20 years but recently departed from Rockstar, making his return questionable. Players can relive his original performance in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

