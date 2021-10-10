The Madrazo Family in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Madrazo Family, also known as the Madrazo Crime Family or the Madrazo Cartel, is a drug cartel and gang organization in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The patriarch is Martin Madrazo.

Martin Madrazo has a wife and son that GTA Online players meet in the game; Patricia Madrazo and Miguel Madrazo. Players' interactions with them are almost always contained to cut-scenes, like at the end of the Cayo Perico Heist, for example, when players return with the Madrazo Files.

GTA Online players will do missions for the Madrazo family, primarily the Cayo Perico Heist mission. The mission has been available since the Music Locker Nightclub opened inside The Diamond Casino. GTA Online players go there to meet with Miguel Madrazo.

GTA Online: The Madrazo Family members

Martin Madrazo

The boss (Image via Sportskeeda)

Martin Madrazo is possibly the most feared and revered cartel boss in Los Santos. He runs his family with an iron fist and is ruthless to the core. On the exterior, he looks like any very successful businessman.

Anyone that works for Martin Madrazo should be considered as crazy as he is. His son Miguel is no exception, simply a millennial version of his criminal underworld father.

Miguel Madrazo

The heir to the throne (Image via Sportskeeda)

Miguel hopes to inherit the family business one day, but he has a lot of work to do. Seemingly he wants to start with a big bang and make a name for himself on GTA Online.

When GTA Online players meet Miguel for the first time at The Music Locker, he tells them all about his plans to rob El Rubio and Cayo Perico. He needs the players to help, however. Everyone is usually happy to oblige when it comes to the Madrazo Cartel.

Patricia & Javier Madrazo

The quiet ones of the family (Image via Sportskeeda)

Patricia and Javier Madrazo play small parts in The Cayo Perico Heist mission; they are just seen guarding Miguel Madrazo's home, respectively.

All GTA Online players are aware of Patricia Madrazo from her GTA 5 fling with Trevor. She is the family's matriarch but is usually just seen wandering around drunk or high, like when players see her at the Music Locker Nightclub.

Javier Madrazo has much more mystery to his character. Due to the name, he is believed to be perhaps a cousin of the Madrazo family. He seems to play the part of bodyguard and security liaison. He is a bit intimidating. GTA Online players wonder if we will see him return to future games the likes of GTA 6.

