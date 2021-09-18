GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: Madrazo Files’ safe code and location

The Cayo Perico Heist was a game-changer for GTA Online. Not only did it introduce one of the best heists in the game, but it also solved the issue of grinding.

The setup missions required to complete the heist are undoubtedly long and complex. However, the finale itself is highly rewarding and worth all the hassle. This heist is the highest-paying one in GTA Online, and repeating it a few times is enough to become a millionaire in-game.

The Madrazo Files are a crucial set of documents that the player must steal during the heist. This article explains how to get its location in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Madrazo Files' safe code and location in the Cayo Perico Heist

Safe code is one amidst the numerous heist preparatory missions required for the Cayo Perico Heist. Here are the steps to get the safe code and location of the Madrazo Files in GTA Online:

The player will receive a message from Pavel at the party, after which they must quietly leave.

There will be a path to the left of the bar that is heavily guarded.

Players must sneak around the guards and take the path that leads to El Rubio's private compound.

After that, the player must travel to the Communications Tower.

There, they have to hack the cameras, which requires the player to solve a puzzle.

The player can use the Basement and Office cameras to locate the Madrazo Files.

To photograph the rest of the target locations, they have to follow Pavel's text instructions.

When players approach the safe containing the Madrazo Files, they will receive a text message from Pavel. This message includes the safe code that players need to get the Madrazo Files.

Also Read

Miguel Madrazo hires the GTA Online protagonist to bring back the files from El Rubio. Miguel is the son of Martin Madrazo and the heir to the Madrazo cartel. The files have confidential information on the Madrazos that the latter has been threatening to leak to the DEA.

A unique aspect of the Cayo Perico Heist is the island of Cayo Perico itself. This was the first heist to take place in a location outside San Andreas. The island was also the first map expansion to GTA Online. However, this island is not accessible for free mode and can only be accessed during the heist.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar