Top 5 characters from previous games who should be added to GTA 6

Throughout the series, the GTA games have introduced players to some memorable characters. Fans believe that some of them should be reintroduced in GTA 6.

Rockstar has been silent on the development of the next GTA title. Yet fans have been making all sorts of speculations regarding the game. Some reputable leakers have even predicted a 2024-25 release date for the next game. It's understandable that a GTA game would generate this much excitement before its release.

Many fans have been asking for the return of various elements from previous GTA games. The most popularly demanded aspects are the characters. This article delves into a few of them, focusing on those who should return in the next game.

Since the HD Universe differs from the 3D Universe, this article will only cover the former.

GTA 6: 5 characters who should be brought back from prior GTA games

5) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is presented as the brains behind all the heists undertaken in GTA 5. His eccentric personality, combined with his cunning, makes him an interesting character in the game.

Lester has a polarized fanbase, as many players found him annoying in the storyline. His appearance in GTA Online is less than impressive compared to the single-player game.

4) Patrick McReary

Patrick McReary makes an appearance in both HD Universe games. In GTA 4, he had a major role in the story as part of the McReary brothers. In GTA 5, he is an entirely optional character, but he can take an important role during Heists.

Patrick deserves to be included in GTA 6, as he is a no-nonsense character who is well-loved by GTA fans.

3) Martin Madrazo

Martin Madrazo is one of the few characters in GTA 5 who represents the charm of the older GTA games. He is an old-school criminal boss, running his own cartel alongside a legitimate business.

He should be included in the next GTA title as a mission giver, as he is in GTA Online.

2) Lamar Davis

Lamar is by far the most entertaining character in GTA 5. His hilarious conversation with Franklin at the very beginning has become a popular meme. Unfortunately, Lamar did not have as much of a role in the game as he should have.

GTA fans would undoubtedly be delighted if he reprises his role in the next game.

1) Niko Bellic

GTA 4 was a stark contrast from all previous games. It presented a grim and tragic story set in an equally depressive environment. This realism has created a schism among the fanbase, but it is still considered the best GTA storyline.

At the center of this plot lies protagonist Niko Bellic. The GTA 4 plot is, after all, a very personal one. Fans have always wanted to see Niko in asubsequent games and GTA 5 has had plenty of Easter eggs related to him.

It would be delightful if GTA 6 includes him in some of its missions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

