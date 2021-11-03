5 reasons why players should try GTA 3 Definitive Edition first

GTA 3 Definitive Edition should be the first game that players try out in the remastered trilogy.

Rockstar has reworked three classic titles from the early 2000’s for the trilogy which will provide a better experience with updated graphics and gameplay. Players can go back and forth between the three games. However, they should consider starting off with GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

This is the game that redefined the sandbox genre by offering a 3D world exploration experience with depth and definition.

Five reasons to try out the GTA 3 Definitive Edition before the other remasters

5) It's a great introduction

The GTA 3 Definitive Edition starts off rather basic. All players have to do is drive to a few places. This serves as a good tutorial for the new control scheme. Players can adjust themselves while they look around Liberty City.

The early missions of GTA 3 are rather easy, and the game allows players to learn the fundamentals. Since the Portland area is very barebones, most players will focus on the game mechanics.

4) The other games might overshadow it

GTA 3 was great for its time. However, it was quickly overtaken by the following games. Both Vice City and San Andreas are outstanding examples of game design. The latter is highly regarded as one of the best in the series.

There is a noticeable lack of features in the GTA 3 Definitive Edition. Given that it is the first in the 3D series, this is understandable, but it still pales in comparison to the other games.

3) Liberty City looks better than ever

Take a look at the subway (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has upgraded the graphics for this installment. Most modern consoles support 4K resolution, and Liberty City is going to see a significant improvement from a visual standpoint. It's the earliest city in the series, which makes it prone to graphical shortcuts.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition is going to give it a necessary makeover. This is best seen with the subway train which now has a metallic shine and reflective properties. It really does stand out in a sunny environment.

2) This is where it all began

Many older players started with this particular game. There is poetic justice in starting a new journey the same exact way. For that reason, many players will begin with GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

GTA 3 is a gateway for an entire generation, and it's only fitting to return to one's roots.

1) Players can see what changed since 2001

Remasters are a good showcase for generational differences. It takes older games and repurposes them for a modern setting. The GTA 3 Definitive Edition will be no different.

Comparison trailers often point out these differences. For example, the remaster doesn't use the blue filter of the original. Everything looks more natural, especially with the improved lighting system.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish